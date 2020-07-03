HOLLY KOZELSKY: A glittery journey into the hotbed of COVID-19

My sister warned us that it gets stricter and stricter the closer we get to New York.

That was fine with us, because my daughter and I had maintained an uncompromised quarantine for two weeks before going to visit my parents – and we surely weren’t going to let up on our safety measures on our drive to see them.

In fact, New York had been the epicenter of the COVID-19 emergency for a long time. It had the highest rates of infection in the nation, and I had no intention of picking it up the virus and bringing it back with me to Henry County.

We made the drive to upstate New York fearful of the cooties and germs and viruses and silent killers that it seemed I could see in little dots and speckles floating on the air all around me. My imagination had me on high alert.

It was a bad feeling driving into the hot spot of COVID-19 danger.