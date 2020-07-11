HOLLY KOZELSKY: A good preacher goes bad -- on Facebook

Or – newspaper articles I thought were non-political. It used to shock me to see how some people would respond in a scathing way to various topics that I thought were straightforward but they would interpret as having some political meaning.

Pastor Josh was one of them. In the beginning, I didn’t mind. I was used to being able to see things from his perspective once he explained them to me, even if they weren’t my takes on things. Even when his points didn’t win me over, I still could see how someone could think that way.

I don’t bicker back and forth in the comment sections of social media. Once, my formerly beloved pastor insulted someone I respected in the comment section. A Martinsville teacher wrote the comeback I had been thinking but would not write. Then that teacher and my former pastor went to it back and forth for a while.

We’ve all learned that on the internet there always is that handful of nuts who will surprise you with their responses, until you reach the point you either block them or just expect it out of them and can ignore them with ease.

It’s a hard pill to swallow that your one-time spiritual leader turns out to be one of them.