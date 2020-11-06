HOLLY KOZELSKY: A hen should be a chicken, not a pet

That picture of the hen on my shoulder got 103 likes on Facebook.

People wrote that it was cute – but people who really know chickens would know that it was pitiful.

Except for among those very few cases in which people put in a lot of efforts to tame their chickens, chickens only like each other. They don’t care about people.

Of course they like us well enough to follow us around when we are throwing out food, but they don’t sit around with us for fun. They’d prefer pecking in the dirt.

In fact, their pecking instinct is so strong that a chicken on your shoulder is constantly jerking around, with the head twitching in pecking motions, looking this way and that with its whole head, not just the eyes.

And your eyes? Get that chicken off your shoulder quick, before it pecks at them. Chickens can’t help pecking.

If you noticed a wild look in my eyes in that picture and my hair disheveled, it was because I just had the silly notion to take a selfie quickly before Marian, the French Black Maran hen, pecked my eyes out. There was no time to try to look composed.