HOLLY KOZELSKY: Alexis Lee did democracy right

Towarnicki, the city manager, said, “She frequently attended public meetings, and I always appreciated her input. Her comments always demonstrated to me that information was being presented in a manner that the public understood, and I found her comments helpful and reassuring we were headed in the right direction. It would be great if more of our citizens would take the time to share their thoughts about the workings of local government, as Mrs. Lee did.”

Eons ago, when I was studying communications in college, they taught us that every one letter to the editor or to a government official counts as 100 – because for everyone who writes, there are 99 who feel the same way but don’t.

That means Mrs. Lee’s voice mattered.

A lot of people think that being involved means running for elected office and serving on boards. But, no, making a difference is easier than that, by just paying attention and keeping in contact – and everyone, not just a select few, can do that. The elected officials should have multitudes of informed and involved citizens to provide input as Mrs. Lee did.

She kept involved not to promote herself or any role, but rather just as a citizen sharing her opinion on things, as we are told makes democracy work.

Mr. Lee, our condolences in the loss of your wife and companion, and we hope to see you around town again soon and often.

Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.