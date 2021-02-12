HOLLY KOZELSKY: An alarming way to start the day

The entire rest of her can be immobile, shrinking from the world, but if she has begun cuddling a cat, I can rest confidently that her morning wake-up will evolve to final success.

A cat is pleasant and delightful, a natural motivator. A cat is soft, and its fur feels good, so hugging and petting the cat is easy to do with very little effort extended, and waking up comes gradually and happily.

The cat is a helper in this process. The cat purrs louder and louder and moves around and bumps into or nudges the person to keep petting.

I am writing this on a morning I don’t have to get a particularly early start at work. First, my phone alarm went off near the bed, a delightful little cascade of chimes. I meant to hit the snooze button but apparently turned the phone off instead.

Shortly later, a harsh, discordant beep jarred me. It was the alarm on the dresser. Crankily, I dragged myself out of bed, lurched over to the dresser and pushed the snooze button. Then I crossed the room and struggled to get back into bed. It’s of those super-high princess beds that’s harder and harder to get into, the older we get, and I am no princess. I just bought it because I like antiques.

When the alarm went off again, I decided to sleep in that morning, because I had nothing pressing to do.