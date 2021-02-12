HOLLY KOZELSKY: An alarming way to start the day

My daughter had a friend coming the next day, so she asked me to wake her up at 6:30 a.m., so she could get ready.
“Wake YOU up?” I proclaimed, “and get grumbled and complained at and ultimately ignored? No way.”
She begged – because she had to have time to take a shower and fix her hair and otherwise get ready.
She has an alarm clock in her room, plus the school tablets the kids have nowadays have alarms you can set on them, but she claimed those weren’t good enough.
“I’m not waking you up on a non-school day when I don’t have to,” I said. “But you can.”
She looked at me, perplexed. I opened the voice-memo feature on my phone and handed it to her.
“Make your own alarm,” I said, pointing to the record button on the phone.
Her eyes sparkled as she smiled broadly and took the phone from me.
She hit record and started to shout cheerfully: “Wake up! Wake up! Get up, Mary! Get your lazy butt out of bed! It’s time to wake up!”
A lot of it was general purpose. Some of it was specific to the occasion: “Hurry up! You’ve got to take your shower! Isaiah’s coming! We’re going to make real donuts following the actual recipe, not just fry bread dough and see what happens like we did last week!”
The whole thing is 5 minutes of her cheerfully yelling at herself.
When that morning came, wake-up was a breeze. I simply went into her room, set my phone down near her but not close enough for her to reach the Stop button, and walked away. (After all, if she ignored the alarm and slept in, it wouldn’t hurt anything, just give her back her own lesson in plans versus consequences.)
From the other room, I heard some groaning and general mumbling, and then she got up just fine.
And I realized I had something here.
From then on, whenever I have to wake her up, I simply play that phone memo, and through the recording she cheerfully yells at herself to get up. She doesn’t get up as buoyantly on school days as she did on that company day, but it works.
Yesterday as I was playing it for her to get up, she curled up into a ball, pulled the covers over her head and groaned, “Cat rule.”
It’s the first time either of us has given a name to that wonderfully useful morning practice, but the name made sense.
Here’s how it works: When I am shouting, pulling, poking, pulling off covers, playing the radio loud and doing every other known measure to wake that child up, I back off once she starts cuddling a cat.
The entire rest of her can be immobile, shrinking from the world, but if she has begun cuddling a cat, I can rest confidently that her morning wake-up will evolve to final success.
A cat is pleasant and delightful, a natural motivator. A cat is soft, and its fur feels good, so hugging and petting the cat is easy to do with very little effort extended, and waking up comes gradually and happily.
The cat is a helper in this process. The cat purrs louder and louder and moves around and bumps into or nudges the person to keep petting.
I am writing this on a morning I don’t have to get a particularly early start at work. First, my phone alarm went off near the bed, a delightful little cascade of chimes. I meant to hit the snooze button but apparently turned the phone off instead.
Shortly later, a harsh, discordant beep jarred me. It was the alarm on the dresser. Crankily, I dragged myself out of bed, lurched over to the dresser and pushed the snooze button. Then I crossed the room and struggled to get back into bed. It’s of those super-high princess beds that’s harder and harder to get into, the older we get, and I am no princess. I just bought it because I like antiques.
When the alarm went off again, I decided to sleep in that morning, because I had nothing pressing to do.
The thought of sleep freedom danced in my soul as I trudged out of bed to turn off the alarm for the final time. I pushed a button – nothing. Pushed another button – nothing. Pushed again – the sound went off, but the little alarm icon remained lit. That would defeat the purpose.
No matter how many buttons I pushed in the dark, the little alarm icon remained on. Grumpily I turned on the light, so I could see where the appropriate setting was.
With the combination of the jarring sounds of the clock radio, which had been activated by accident and brightness of the lights, I was now half awake, having totally lost the delicious fog of sleepiness that I had been aiming to reserve.
The heck with it. It was time to get up.
That was two hours ago. After that unpleasant start, I had that pleasant feeling of having the world to myself as I started a pot of coffee in the dark kitchen. The rooster crowed, and the dogs ran around outside, patrolling nature's mysteries.
Now I'm sitting in the easy chair in my bedroom watching the sun rise as I type this. The dogs are snoring at my feet.
Morning has not yet been fully begun, but it has been fully appreciated.
And look at the time: time to awaken the sixth-grader to start the day. I’m turning off the computer for a moment, and going to cross the hall – and let her own voice over my phone wake her up, on that handy phone voice memo with, of course, help from a cat or two.
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.