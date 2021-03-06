HOLLY KOZELSKY: Bending over backwards for the lawn

When I moved to my present property, my stepfather waved toward the area by the road and said to my stepmother, “All they’re going to see of her is butt and elbows.”
Not if I can help it, I thought.
And that started 8 years of doing my yardwork through a complicated dance of twists and turns.
Like lots of yards around here, mine has a steep bank that slopes down toward the road. In some parts the bank is higher than I am tall.
About an acre of the property is in yard, and that yard has taken a shocking amount of work to get tamed. Worse, for the first few years the yard came in a distant second to getting the old farm house fixed up.
And all of that was worked in the spare hours from playing with a 3-year-old, who now is 11 and fortunately for the past few years has been a pretty good hand with the hoe and shovel.
When I moved in, what should have been a lawn was a high field, and it was awfully difficult to get through – and with a push mower, at that. Neighbors Delin Kirks and Rick Ross cannot have imagined how they saved the day the many times they came over to mow the front part with their riding mowers.
Now I have a riding mower, thanks to Wayne Harris and Bobby Dean Herndon from church, who advised me through the decision-making process on how to get one and actually brought it over to the house for me and taught me how to use it.
But that front and side bank – now, there’s a challenge. And through 8 years of battles, the war is almost won.
When I moved in, one of the men down the road cut through all the wild weeds with a tractor for me a few times. Then I tried to keep it under control with a Weedeater, but what effort that takes, shaking and then numbing the arm.
After the second Weedeater broke down, I didn’t bother buying a third. Instead, little by little, I replaced areas of weeds and grass with liriope (monkey grass), which every now and then people give away when they are doing their own yard work. (Now I’m one of the people who gives it away, if you would like any.)
With the “butt and elbows” remark echoing in my head every time I was out there, I was filled with dread at the thought of all the passing cars seeing that sight. Thus, I’ve tried to twist around to do the planting and later weeding, sideways.
Not easy.
Early on, I thought to leave the honeysuckle in one spot because it was pretty. It didn’t take long until I was constantly fighting to get its tentacles unwound from the bushes on top of the hill, so last year I took it out, which took all summer and fall.
Also I learned the hard way to keep the areas between the expanding liriope weeded, because once a year VDOT sprays herbicide on the wild roadside areas. I had to restart a few times after they mistook what I thought was work in progress as a terrible mess.
Finally, the area is nearly full with liriope. Liriope looks lovely when its new spear-shaped leaves start emerging in the spring, and it stays looking good for most of the year. Now, however, it looks tired, browning and messy. Now is the time to cut it all down, to leave space for the new leaves when they emerge.
The cut leaves, by the way, make an excellent mulch over a vegetable or flower garden.
The liriope-cutting is broken into six sessions, each about an hour long. The sensible thing would be to stand in the gully and face the bank, either reaching upward or, of course, bending over.
But there’s that embarrassing image of “butt and elbows.” So instead, I sit on the bank, and cut as much as I can by leaning over on one side before I slide all the way down, and then I climb back up again and do some more.
Sometimes, though, when the coast is clear – no sign of traffic coming in either direction -- I stand up, lean over toward the bank and cut furiously, bent over with my backside to the road, and chop, chop, chop, continually looking both directions furtively for witnesses.
Part of the fun of living in the country is having all that yard space.
Another part of the fun is the friendliness of all the neighbors and people who drive by, who regularly beep or holler hello.