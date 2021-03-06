HOLLY KOZELSKY: Bending over backwards for the lawn

When I moved to my present property, my stepfather waved toward the area by the road and said to my stepmother, “All they’re going to see of her is butt and elbows.”

Not if I can help it, I thought.

And that started 8 years of doing my yardwork through a complicated dance of twists and turns.

Like lots of yards around here, mine has a steep bank that slopes down toward the road. In some parts the bank is higher than I am tall.

About an acre of the property is in yard, and that yard has taken a shocking amount of work to get tamed. Worse, for the first few years the yard came in a distant second to getting the old farm house fixed up.

And all of that was worked in the spare hours from playing with a 3-year-old, who now is 11 and fortunately for the past few years has been a pretty good hand with the hoe and shovel.

When I moved in, what should have been a lawn was a high field, and it was awfully difficult to get through – and with a push mower, at that. Neighbors Delin Kirks and Rick Ross cannot have imagined how they saved the day the many times they came over to mow the front part with their riding mowers.