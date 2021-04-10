HOLLY KOZELSKY: Beverly Cleary told us 'what happened next'

When my daughter was in elementary school, I learned about a kindergartener who was known as a real pest.
She pulled the pretty girl’s hair. She refused to stand up for the National Anthem. She disrupted all the other children during naptime by her loud, fake snores.
That child ruined library books by coloring all over them, trespassed on construction sites and stuck out her tongue at an adult.
Should we call her a bad girl, or should we call social services and report her parents for neglect? She was left in the house alone to get ready to walk to school by herself, and at home the air was filled with the secondhand smoke from her cigarette-addicted father.
Naw. That all happened in the 1960s to Ramona Quimby in Beverly Cleary’s Book “Ramona The Pest.”
Kids these days have plenty of books that tell the story from their perspective, but kids’ point of view in novels was rare in those days. Cleary wrote about Ramona and other children as they saw the world. Ramona was earnest, but she got confused by not grasping the figurative meaning of things adults said, following their literal words instead.
She was ruled by curiosity, pulling the girl’s hair because the bounce of the curls was just too tempting to ignore. She tried hard to be good, giving her best snores to show she was taking naptime seriously.
When the teacher finally understood the motive behind the reason Ramona wouldn’t stand for the National Anthem – because she thought it would mean giving up the treat Miss Binney earlier had promised the class if the children sat nicely – the teacher explained the situation to Ramona, who was greatly relieved of her burden of the two conflicting orders, and thus able to stand unfettered.
After that little talk with Miss Binney, “Ramona’s heart was filled with love for her teacher. Miss Binney was not like most grown-ups. Miss Binney understood,” the book says.
(A pause here. I just read back at what I wrote and noticed a phrase that the understanding Beverly Cleary never would have used: “Kids these days.” It’s little things like that separate the empathetic individuals like Cleary from the rest of us.)
If I had known about Cleary’s books when I was a kid, I would have read loads of them. I didn’t discover her until I was well past the age to read them. What started the wonder of series reading for me was a book about a horse named Blaze when I was in fourth grade.
I always loved reading, of course, but wasn’t hooked on any authors other than Richard Scarry, which my mother loved, and Margaret Wise Brown’s stories and Garth Williams’ illustrations in some of The Little Golden Books, when I was a toddler.
That all changed when I was in third grade, enraptured by a marvelous book about Blaze the horse. Of course, lots of books thrilled me, but to my amazement, when I was back at the library shelf after reading “Blaze” I discovered more Blaze books. There were various! The thrill could repeat itself over and over again – and it did.
In fifth grade, I was hooked on the Nancy Drew series, until by book 44 or 45 I started getting suspicious, and by book 50 I was insulted and never read another one. The series started when amateur sleuth Nancy was 18, and each mystery took her between 8 and 10 days to solve. When she never turned 19 and it was clear she never would, I felt betrayed by the author’s lack of respect for the common sense of readers and also that Nancy Drew books were a treadmill we’d never get anywhere running.
Middle school was a combination of the insightful and supportive Judy Blume books which get girls through the overwhelming years of puberty plus the supermarket tabloid-style pulp fiction of V.C. Andrews.
I made my way through all the Stephen King books then available when I was in high school. Several years later, as an adult, I tried to recapture some of that thrill but didn’t like Stephen King that second time around. I realized that, as Tom Wolfe said, “You can never go home again.”
But yet you can – the “Little House” books open a world of richness when read again as an adult, first the whole series when I was in my 20s, and all over again when I was a mom, reading them with my daughter.
There’s another type of reading which brings great pleasure, and that’s in the form of magazine articles and clippings friends with common interests share together. We get that treat from our pet sitter, Helen King. Every time we return from a trip, there’s pile of delightful little stories and articles (and often a bottle of Bath and Body works soap or lotion) Helen has left for us on the kitchen counter. Sometimes she even drops some off at the Bulletin or mails them to me.
Her assortment to me last week included People Magazine’s obituary on Beverly Clearly. There I read that Cleary had died on March 25 at the age of 104.
It quoted a line from the biography page of Cleary’s website that when the author of 32 children’s novels was a child she “longed to read but was unable to find on the library shelves, funny stories about her neighborhood and the sort of children she knew.”
It quotes a line from “Ramona the Pest:” “She was not a slowpoke grownup. She was a girl who could not wait. Life was so interesting she had to find out what happened next.”
Cleary’s books were gifts to children—and to adults, who need to be reminded what living with that driving curiosity and intent on understanding was like.
Books by many different writers for children do that now, but even so, few have captured that life of wonder and confusion and earnestness quite so wonderfully as that trailblazer Cleary did.
