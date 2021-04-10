HOLLY KOZELSKY: Beverly Cleary told us 'what happened next'

That all changed when I was in third grade, enraptured by a marvelous book about Blaze the horse. Of course, lots of books thrilled me, but to my amazement, when I was back at the library shelf after reading “Blaze” I discovered more Blaze books. There were various! The thrill could repeat itself over and over again – and it did.

In fifth grade, I was hooked on the Nancy Drew series, until by book 44 or 45 I started getting suspicious, and by book 50 I was insulted and never read another one. The series started when amateur sleuth Nancy was 18, and each mystery took her between 8 and 10 days to solve. When she never turned 19 and it was clear she never would, I felt betrayed by the author’s lack of respect for the common sense of readers and also that Nancy Drew books were a treadmill we’d never get anywhere running.

Middle school was a combination of the insightful and supportive Judy Blume books which get girls through the overwhelming years of puberty plus the supermarket tabloid-style pulp fiction of V.C. Andrews.

I made my way through all the Stephen King books then available when I was in high school. Several years later, as an adult, I tried to recapture some of that thrill but didn’t like Stephen King that second time around. I realized that, as Tom Wolfe said, “You can never go home again.”