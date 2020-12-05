HOLLY KOZELSKY: Christmas chaos rings in the holiday season

I just made one rule for myself: All the Christmas decoration boxes and packaging and miscellaneous ornaments, knick-knacks, strings of light and broken pieces of tinsel have to be put away before this column comes out Sunday.
I’m starting to write this on Wednesday, so wish me luck. The abyss of holiday-decorating chaos is pretty overwhelming, so that goal is like a life raft to cling to.
There’s always a thrill to getting the first boxes out of storage. My daughter and I delight over the prospect of the transformation of our home, and unwrapping each decoration leads to loving, pleasant reminiscing.
Whoa -- I had forgotten just how many strings of Christmas lights we had. I snap ‘em all up at the after-Christmas sales when they’re at their cheapest – after I’ve admired other people’s otherworldly sparkling nighttime wonderlands, without thinking of the work involved in creating them.
But putting them up is second only to taking them down in terms of a long, boring chore out there in the freezing cold – all that hauling of the ladder and mauling by scratchy branches.
In the crawlspace under the house were not the one huge tub I had remembered, but three. Three! They included five brand new packs of red lights and two 450-light reels, 90% off last January and mocking me this year.
Sigh.
The living room is littered with a bubble wrap and crinkly tissue paper here and there. Decisions must be made about several ornaments on the coffee table which have a little something wrong with them, such as the hook-holder missing.
Then there are those ornaments we don’t really like much but would feel too guilty to throw out.
Eh – save that decision for another year. Just put them on the back of the tree, like we did last year. And the year before …
The monstrous ornament tub sits there in the way, mocking us by its size, but it can’t be put away until decisions have been made about all those stray ornaments.
Soon it will upstairs to join the other huge tubs. We haven’t put them away yet because it’s a hassle to move the dresser that’s in front of the crawl space door, then stoop and crawl into the dusty half-room that gives me the heebie-jeebies – plus, that’s best an end-of-the-day chore, because it covers my clothes and me in such dust and insulation particles (real or imagined) that it requires a shower and change of clothes afterward.
Then there’s all the wrapping stuff that normally is stored in a hard-to-reach place. There isn’t any spare storage space in this old house, so right now it’s on the dining room table. I’ll wrap and decorate a large box to resemble a Christmas gift under the tree to store it all.
The yard in front of the porch is covered by the branches we cut from the bottom of the Christmas trees. The wire wreath forms we keep in the outbuilding are leaned against a wall. One of these days, we hope soon but already was supposed to have happened, we’ll wire up the wreaths and attach to each one a cheerful, bright red or gold bow from the spools of ribbon stacked on the little antique table by the front door (hopefully the cats won’t jump up there and knock over those spools along with the knick-knacks that have been squeezed toward the edge).
In a burst of optimism, forgetfulness or perhaps just plain insanity, we had decided to decorate for Christmas the same day we made Christmas cookies.
Never again. Talk about back aches, headaches and a messy house with sprinkles and stray ornament hooks everywhere.
I always wonder at other people’s immaculately decorated houses during the holidays, with far more stuff than we use. What tremendous effort had they gone through to get them like that – as if they just snapped their fingers and *poof* their place was transformed into a Christmas wonderland.
…
Well, now it’s Saturday night. Finally, everything has been put away. Our house has been transformed. I had been getting worried that it wouldn’t look like Christmas in our house until January.
The yard, on the other hand, is a different story. Those fir boughs still cover the front yard, but they’re not as noticeable now, covered in the latest fallen autumn leaves.
The fact that the cats haven’t knocked over the spools of ribbon on the little table, though, counts as a small victory.
It feels good to have it all (mostly) behind us – and I try to keep out of my mind those days in January, when it all will happen again, in reverse.
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.
