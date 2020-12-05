HOLLY KOZELSKY: Christmas chaos rings in the holiday season

Sigh.

The living room is littered with a bubble wrap and crinkly tissue paper here and there. Decisions must be made about several ornaments on the coffee table which have a little something wrong with them, such as the hook-holder missing.

Then there are those ornaments we don’t really like much but would feel too guilty to throw out.

Eh – save that decision for another year. Just put them on the back of the tree, like we did last year. And the year before …

The monstrous ornament tub sits there in the way, mocking us by its size, but it can’t be put away until decisions have been made about all those stray ornaments.

Soon it will upstairs to join the other huge tubs. We haven’t put them away yet because it’s a hassle to move the dresser that’s in front of the crawl space door, then stoop and crawl into the dusty half-room that gives me the heebie-jeebies – plus, that’s best an end-of-the-day chore, because it covers my clothes and me in such dust and insulation particles (real or imagined) that it requires a shower and change of clothes afterward.