HOLLY KOZELSKY: Do we have to teach the bad to teach the good?

Now it’s my turn to be the mother teaching a daughter. I want my daughter to be a compassionate, kind and responsible citizen, just as my mother wanted her daughters to be. I just don’t want to traumatize my child in the process.

But what is that balance we have to make in the ways we guide our children?

I couldn’t see teaching a sweet, young innocent child about racism and cruelty. That would have to come later, I knew —but I still wanted my daughter to learn about the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and his message, without starting off with the ugliness of the necessity of it.

So it was that from her earliest age we celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day as the day to honor the concept of everyone getting along and being kind to each other and not be mean. It is a companion to Valentine’s Day – with King’s day being about love of people in general, whether we know them or not, and Valentine’s Day narrowing it down to love of family and friends.

Reality is coming: She has been learning about the injustices that prompted the need for King’s message gradually through the years, just as she’s also starting to notice that the nature of Valentine’s Day is romantic.