HOLLY KOZELSKY: Do we have to teach the bad to teach the good?

Until I was an experienced adult, I thought all children grew up with intense lessons – accompanied by photographs – of the suffering and death in concentration camps and the viciously evil ways people treated others during the civil rights movement.
My mother taught me early on that the world was a cruel, cruel place, where those in power abuse their privileges to exploit and harm others. She warned my sister and me, sometimes through tears, that we must always be fair and kind, and be aware of and resist the pressures and persuasions that entice good people to ignore, instead of stand up against, bad situations.
On a regular basis, she would call my sister and me to sit beside her. She would have some of her many books on the World War II concentrations camps, including “I Never Saw Another Butterfly,” artwork of Jewish children in those camps (“How many made it out alive?”). In adult books, we looked at photograph after photograph of those piles of shoes, piles of gold from teeth, piles of bodies.
Mom warned us that an entire nation was behind this villain called Hitler, who murdered millions of people, based on race and religion, as well as physical condition and sexual orientation.
The very nature of the concentration camps was beyond frightening enough, but then the shocking question: How did the people of a nation allow that – support that evil? How did such tremendously bad power rise to control all?
The horrors of the ways people treat others have happened in the United States, too. She taught us some about slavery, but a great deal more about the civil rights movement. I still feel that intense fear I felt, when starting as just a child myself, the many times I have looked at the photograph of little 6-year-old Ruby Bridges, a Black girl in a dress, cardigan and patent leather shoes with anklet sock, walking with four U.S. Marshals who protected her during school integration. As a child attending school myself, I could not imagine her fright and bravery and loneliness. Then there was the elegant 15-year-old Elizabeth Eckford, who was Black, part of the Little Rock Nine, walking with grace in front of an ugly crowd of shouting white students and adults.
I didn’t understand my mom’s motivation behind those lessons until I was well into adulthood, years past even my surprise that other children weren’t raised on those starkly savage stories and images. One day it simply occurred to me that my mother was a child when news of the concentration camps started coming out and a young adult during the civil rights Era.
Gentle soul that she was, my mother clearly was deeply affected and frightened in knowing that people could be so cruel to others.
Little by little I have seen happening here in the U.S. what my worried mother had warned us about. Rather than talking rationally about issues, and dealing with them through the legally created channels, people are going to dangerous extremes, in blind devotion to cult leaders.
Now it’s my turn to be the mother teaching a daughter. I want my daughter to be a compassionate, kind and responsible citizen, just as my mother wanted her daughters to be. I just don’t want to traumatize my child in the process.
But what is that balance we have to make in the ways we guide our children?
I couldn’t see teaching a sweet, young innocent child about racism and cruelty. That would have to come later, I knew —but I still wanted my daughter to learn about the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and his message, without starting off with the ugliness of the necessity of it.
So it was that from her earliest age we celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day as the day to honor the concept of everyone getting along and being kind to each other and not be mean. It is a companion to Valentine’s Day – with King’s day being about love of people in general, whether we know them or not, and Valentine’s Day narrowing it down to love of family and friends.
Reality is coming: She has been learning about the injustices that prompted the need for King’s message gradually through the years, just as she’s also starting to notice that the nature of Valentine’s Day is romantic.
This year, of course, the serious lessons really have come. My daughter is 11, learning about and analyzing the world. We’ve been having the serious conversations. Together, we pore over accounts in various newspapers. We write letters to some legislators.
Monday, she’ll celebrate a much graver Martin Luther King Jr. Day than she used to. She didn’t used to have to know about tragic histories for his message to matter to her.
But now that her eyes have been opened to injustice, she sees his message in a deeper light.
Well before the holiday, as she was struggling to make sense of some of these recent troubles, she mentioned Rev. King out of the blue – speculating what his guidance to people would be in today’s society. I was grateful this saint, of my mother’s generation, gave my daughter that comfort and light.
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.