HOLLY KOZELSKY: Dorsey's cat chats - and other topics - will be missed

A chat with Barry Dorsey was one of those things you could just take for granted, until it couldn’t happen anymore and you are left surprisingly bereft.

He was the original executive director of New College Institute, holding the post from its inception in 2006 until he retired in 2019. He really got New College Institute off the ground and into everyone’s thoughts.

He passed away Monday, and on Tuesday I talked to a lot of people about him, in preparation for an article. I don’t know if I’ve ever heard so many repeats of the same sentence — “He was such a good man” — as I did that Tuesday — and that’s saying a lot, because this community is full of great people who are pleasant and friendly.

I don’t know if I ever dealt with him professionally, other than to interview him about his support of the arts when he won the Clyde Hooker Award last year. Mickey Powell and Paul Collins, and probably Ben Williams, were reporters who covered NCI and the other programs he was involved with after his retirement. Yet I feel as if I had a connection to Dorsey as much as anyone he greeted by name, smiled warmly at and chatted cheerfully with — which would be anyone who ever went to any sort of charitable or cultural event in the area.