HOLLY KOZELSKY: Even the fake guys age -- but gracefully

We don’t turn old in a day. Instead, it’s through one after the other minor thing so little that we don’t notice them happening, until by the time we notice, it surprises us.
Well, the pictures of the men I get in fake Facebook profile requests have kept up with my aging better than I have, but once I noticed it, I realized how the years have passed. The men in those photos are getting older – and so are their kids.
Only the puppy one or another of them holds does not age.
All the men in the fake profiles I get have a few key factors in common. They range from not bad looking to too handsome to be real. They generally wear nice collared shirts, unless they are in medical scrubs at an operating table posing for a selfie before they make that first incision. There’s always have some sign of wealth behind them, such as a yacht, cruise ship, airplane or island resort unless, of course, they are in a hospital, which implies they can afford all those things.
They also have a kid the age of my daughter, except for the occasional character who’s cuddling a cute puppy instead.
When I first joined Facebook, these men had brown hair, or black hair or blonde hair. The kid pictured with them (because it only ever has been one kid each) was early elementary-school aged.
Now these characters have gray hair. It’s the type of hair that makes a man look distinguished rather than old. The hair can be in any range from salt-and-pepper to slick silver, but there’s always a head full of it. There’s no bald spot.
The other day I took a screenshot of a few of those fake Facebook profiles and made a Facebook post making fun of them. A little later in the day, another character from a fake Facebook profile had clicked “like” on it.
Then I started noticing his “likes” on one post of mine after another, before I blocked him. That felt like stepping on a bug that had sneaked into the house.
How much you want to bet men don’t get friend requests from those same fake profiles? It appears that they get sent some type of bikini babe instead.
As far as I can tell, targeting the men with a fake profile of a sexy woman works a whole lot better than targeting the women with the fake rich men. It’s pretty common to see a few to several fake woman profiles when I glance over at the area of a man’s Facebook page, which shows some of his friends. I rarely notice fake men profiles in women’s Facebook pages.
There’s always the exception that proves the rule, though. You can see plenty of obviously fake profiles on the Facebook pages of politicians, real estate agents and multilevel marketing salespeople. Apparently, they have to get as many people paying attention to them – or at least look like it -- so it seems quantity beats quality.
If these fake profiles want to get women to pay attention to them, they have to be a lot more attractive than just standing in front of an ocean liner.
Instead, they should be pictured doing something that would really impress us: mopping the floor, for example, or washing the dishes or making dinner.
Not one of those fancy dinners where half the things on the plate are foods we’ve never heard of before, let alone could find on the grocery shelves in Martinsville. That would be a real giveaway it’s fake. It should be a real dinner that you could call up this fake man (if he turned real) and say you’re hungry, and he would have a meal in front of you in 35 minutes, counting shopping for the ingredients.
The bottom line, though, is there’s only one thing to do with “friend” requests from people you don’t know.
Just click delete on this one, delete on that one, on down the line – but block each one first, just to be on the safe side.
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.
