HOLLY KOZELSKY: Even the fake guys age -- but gracefully

We don’t turn old in a day. Instead, it’s through one after the other minor thing so little that we don’t notice them happening, until by the time we notice, it surprises us.

Well, the pictures of the men I get in fake Facebook profile requests have kept up with my aging better than I have, but once I noticed it, I realized how the years have passed. The men in those photos are getting older – and so are their kids.

Only the puppy one or another of them holds does not age.

All the men in the fake profiles I get have a few key factors in common. They range from not bad looking to too handsome to be real. They generally wear nice collared shirts, unless they are in medical scrubs at an operating table posing for a selfie before they make that first incision. There’s always have some sign of wealth behind them, such as a yacht, cruise ship, airplane or island resort unless, of course, they are in a hospital, which implies they can afford all those things.

They also have a kid the age of my daughter, except for the occasional character who’s cuddling a cute puppy instead.

When I first joined Facebook, these men had brown hair, or black hair or blonde hair. The kid pictured with them (because it only ever has been one kid each) was early elementary-school aged.