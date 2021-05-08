HOLLY KOZELSKY: Fieldale is ripe for revival

That is the recreation center, I told her. Well before she was born, I had lived in Fieldale, and I was a member of that center. I used to work out in the gym there after work. Before work, I’d jog through the charming neighborhood or up in the hills behind, on an abandoned road in the forest, where you could find former homesites if you knew the signs.

A group is trying to get the recreation center back active, I told her, and they stand a pretty good chance of making that happen, if a federal grant they applied for – and the governor has given his stamp of approval of – is awarded in the fall.

Her eyes went wide as I showed her the video I had taken the week before of the inside of the community center (and you can see on the Bulletin website): the main room with all the trophies, photos and newspaper clippings; various meeting rooms and classrooms; the ping pong table, pool table and bingo room; the showers, the former barbershop – and the beautiful room on the third floor that used to be rented out for parties.

She oohed and aahed at the amazing gym, with solid wood ceiling and gleaming hardwood floors and the row of seats ringing the balconies.

Then I pointed out to the swimming pools ready to open.