HOLLY KOZELSKY: Fieldale is ripe for revival

Wednesday evening I took my daughter to a little community that she ended up begging me to move to.
I am blessed with a 12-year-old who not only sees things as they are now but can visualize how they used to be and what they could be with some effort.
That village was Fieldale.
We had supper at the Fieldale Café, the local gathering spot, before our plans to spend the evening at a meeting at the fire department. We visited with folks at the café, then walked around town.
You could get see it all with just a short stroll. Kids were out playing basketball and socializing.
“This is amazing, Mama,” she said. “Kids can go anywhere here and have fun but still be in the right place. Normally it seems kids aren’t allowed to go anywhere, like their parents don’t trust them.”
I repeated to her the same story you’ve probably told your kids: Back when we were growing up, kids would just go around playing wherever they wanted to, as long as they were home by supper, and then again after supper, as long as they were home before dark.
“I could see how they could do that in Fieldale,” she said – but she hadn’t even learned the big part of that yet: the Fieldale Recreation Center.
She wondered at the beauty of a stately, 3-story brick building with white pillars.
That is the recreation center, I told her. Well before she was born, I had lived in Fieldale, and I was a member of that center. I used to work out in the gym there after work. Before work, I’d jog through the charming neighborhood or up in the hills behind, on an abandoned road in the forest, where you could find former homesites if you knew the signs.
A group is trying to get the recreation center back active, I told her, and they stand a pretty good chance of making that happen, if a federal grant they applied for – and the governor has given his stamp of approval of – is awarded in the fall.
Her eyes went wide as I showed her the video I had taken the week before of the inside of the community center (and you can see on the Bulletin website): the main room with all the trophies, photos and newspaper clippings; various meeting rooms and classrooms; the ping pong table, pool table and bingo room; the showers, the former barbershop – and the beautiful room on the third floor that used to be rented out for parties.
She oohed and aahed at the amazing gym, with solid wood ceiling and gleaming hardwood floors and the row of seats ringing the balconies.
Then I pointed out to the swimming pools ready to open.
I told her how Jay Gilbert had told me kids would spend all day there, free to have all sorts of fun, parents comfortable knowing there’s a caring adult on staff at the center to make sure everything was safe. In fact, the parents also would be there with their own activities.
Her eyes sparkled, and I could tell she was about to try to talk me into something.
“When it opens back up, you could get a membership there and bring me and my friends there, and we could do all sorts of things,” she said.
“Yes, I was thinking the same thing,” I said.
We walked down to the Fieldale Volunteer Fire Department to sit in on a meeting. As the adults conducted their business, she snuggled up on a sofa in a back corner to read a book.
Soon, other kids piled into that corner, too. They played with toys and with each other. Six-year-old Rylan Keatts was zipping around on his Hoverboard and before too long convinced my daughter to ride around on it, too.
Afterward, flush with the excitement of the evening, my daughter chattered non-stop about the fire department. The friendliness of the members and their kids had just stamped the deal for her: Fieldale is the place to be.
It was too soon to end the magic.
“Want to see our house?” I said.
It was the house I had lived in before I was a mom. It’s half the size of the house we live in now but somehow nicer. The rooms are laid out better, for gracious and convenient living. The 1932 cottage has hardwood floors, wide window and door trim, large formal windows and a huge kitchen with plentiful cabinets.
We drove a few miles down Dillon’s Fork Road and turned in. She fell in love with the charming, ivy-covered rock walls defining the various slopes of the property and went around telling me how we could make wonderful gardens here and there.
When we went in the house, she tried talking me into using it as our weekend vacation home. Perhaps we could even move there now.
I explained how hard it would be to change schools and move all our furnishings and gardens.
We ended up agreeing to a plan: As soon as the Fieldale Community Center opens back up (knock on wood), we would get a family membership and spend a lot of time there.
Once she’s grown, that house off Dillon’s Fork Road would be hers. Since then, she has been describing in detail how she’ll furnish and decorate it.
That sharp cookie also negotiated the number of pets she would be allowed, and a family discount on rent, sweetened with the deal of taking good care of its gardens.
When I moved to Henry County, I landed in Fieldale and fell in love with it, not entirely on the reality that it was in decline after the closing of its schools and Fieldcrest Mils, but on the delightful community it was evident it had been for decades and should be able to be again.
It’s heartwarming to see that the next generation also fell as much in love with it as I did.