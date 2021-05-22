HOLLY KOZELSKY: For some, the only reason for masks now is courtesy

I was in the store without a mask for the first time in a year – and, although I’m now allowed to go maskless, it didn’t take long before I put one back on.

By being fully vaccinated, I now don’t have to wear a mask, according to the latest guidelines from the CDC and the governor.

However, as I walked into the store barefaced, I noticed nearly all the people around me were wearing masks. Certainly all the store employees were.

The store employees undoubtedly were required to wear them, and that’s uncomfortable to do all day long. I appreciate their measures for safety (and that they are required to follow their company rules), and out of respect for them and the other shoppers who were wearing masks, I put mine back on.

Then a thought occurred to me. I shuddered with the thought that I might have been mistaken for one of those rude people who purposefully don’t wear masks in order to make a point.