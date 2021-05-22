HOLLY KOZELSKY: For some, the only reason for masks now is courtesy

I was in the store without a mask for the first time in a year – and, although I’m now allowed to go maskless, it didn’t take long before I put one back on.
By being fully vaccinated, I now don’t have to wear a mask, according to the latest guidelines from the CDC and the governor.
However, as I walked into the store barefaced, I noticed nearly all the people around me were wearing masks. Certainly all the store employees were.
The store employees undoubtedly were required to wear them, and that’s uncomfortable to do all day long. I appreciate their measures for safety (and that they are required to follow their company rules), and out of respect for them and the other shoppers who were wearing masks, I put mine back on.
Then a thought occurred to me. I shuddered with the thought that I might have been mistaken for one of those rude people who purposefully don’t wear masks in order to make a point.
I wrote a column about that once, and a local preacher who wears masks made of fishnet stocking mesh (yes, the sexy lingerie) sent me a letter afterward calling me an ignorant media sheep who just does and reports on what the government tells me. He gave extremely long and rambling explanations on how the government, doctors and China are in cahoots against us all. (That’s quite a high level of cooperation among such varied entities!)
The letter, especially the profane ending, certainly failed the WWJD test.
How embarrassing for his congregation, to be publicly represented by a preacher who goes to such extremes – especially considering that a few of them have suffered from COVID.
And of course I sure didn’t want to be confused for one of those crazy conspiracy theorists! Worse yet, though, and more realistic, I didn’t want people to see me without a mask and assume I simply didn’t care about their health or comfort.
Yet our time is close. Forty-one percent of Virginians are fully vaccinated by now, and 52% have received at least one dose.
It’s easier and easier to get the vaccine. From being just for medical professionals and nursing home residents in December, now the vaccine has filtered its way through so much of the population that even my 12-year-old daughter has received her first dose, at a clinic for area students.
The vaccine is free, and it’s offered at many places.
The May 18 edition of The New York Times has an article, “Meet the Four Kinds of People Holding us Back from Full Vaccination” by Sema K. Sgaier. It says that, according to a NYT survey, overall in the United States:
- 8% of people are waiting to see what happens next, before getting the vaccine.
- 9% want to get the vaccine but can’t afford the time or cost (cost? It’s free in Virginia, at least).
- 4% believe the health care system doesn’t treat them fairly.
- 14% “are Covid Skeptics. They don’t believe the threat.”
People in Virginia are slightly less worried about getting the vaccine on those factors, according to the survey.
Meanwhile, not only are we (the fully vaccinated) now all free from having to wear masks, but this crazy year of virtual school is finally, officially, over.
School ended Friday, in Henry County at least, although for my daughter, who has remained on virtual school all year, it was hard to find the exact ending point. Things have been gradually tapering off, since the SOL tests.
In a few weeks, my kid also will be fully vaccinated. We’ll start our rounds of summer visits and vacations, free of masks, free of worry.
When I start seeing more people without masks – and when my daughter beside me can stop wearing one, too – I’ll stop.
Until then, as we taste freedom coming close, I don’t mind wearing a mask in solidarity with the worried people – and with the polite ones.
At some point, people in general will realize that everyone who wants a vaccine would have had one by now. Maybe not even enough for herd immunity, but those with the vaccine will be OK.
Let the conspiracy theorists fend for themselves.
