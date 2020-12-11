HOLLY KOZELSKY: Gifts from the heart can be remarkable to experience

Then another few came in.

Each donation to me was a precious jewel of a miracle. I marveled at the kindness of people I didn’t even know and at seeing a precious side of the personalities of people I did know but did not realize would help strangers that way.

One was an anonymous donor. That one ended up being a special gift, because when you don’t know who it is, it could be anyone. So instead of the one person it was, I mulled over in my mind the 10 to 15 I imagined it could be, causing me to appreciate each one of them even more. Thus, my appreciation was multiplied over what it would have been had it been limited to simply one known name.

We were up to $365 and seemed to be stalled there, not moving any higher for a few days, when two big surprise donations came in.

They totaled $550. One was from a cousin, the mother of two young children; and the other was from a Martinsville gardening friend. Both told me they were appreciative of the blessings they had in their lives so made sure to set aside an amount each year to help others who, through no fault of their own, were less fortunate.

Another thing both of them had in common was that they send me the money directly instead of through Facebook.