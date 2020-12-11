HOLLY KOZELSKY: Gifts from the heart can be remarkable to experience

A lady I met during my travels in Mexico years ago texted me from out of the blue asking for money for an operation. She apologized for doing so, but it was grave, and she had to ask everyone she could think of, she said.
That request surprised me, but what surprised me even more was how the impulsive request for help I put out locally raised two-thirds of the money she needed within a week.
Norma, 41, is the mother of a special-needs girl of 14.
She also is diabetic, with recent inflammation of the kidneys and pancreas, and she needed an operation to remove a gallstone. I had the impression it was more grave than I’m figuring out how to explain right now.
Norma’s husband is a firefighter who, after 20 years of service, was laid off when the pandemic started. Their money is in pesos, but I’ll explain the situation using the American dollar equivalent. The average salary of a firefighter in his city is $316 a month – and Norma’s husband supports his family on far less with unemployment support.
The operation would cost $1,500. I asked Norma’s family if the hospital would go ahead and do the surgery while we waited for that money to be released, and they said yes – it’s just that hospital wouldn’t let her out until it was all paid.
I sent a donation, and between that and what Norma’s family had pulled together, they reached $600.
There was a long way to go. One of my friends suggested I put out a social media fundraiser.
“Who would send money for a woman no one knows?” I asked.
“Why not try?” she said. “The only guarantee is that if you don’t do it, you won’t get anything.”
Although I had donated to several Facebook fundraisers, I’d never set up one. I bumbled about it at first, and later, it appeared there were three identical ones. It seems that I set up the beneficiary and explanation parts a few times, but the bank account part only once.
Despite the confusion, within 20 minutes, two Facebook friends I don’t think I’ve even met in real life gave about $50 each. I was hoping that their gifts were to the fundraiser that was linked to my bank account, but I couldn’t tell.
Support Local Journalism
Later, I asked Chris Kidd why he donated when he didn’t even know me or, of course, Norma. He said his 7-year-old daughter has had Type 1 diabetes since she was 3, so “I understand the complications it brings.”
I asked another man, who didn’t want his name to be used in the newspaper. “I figured it was real because I trusted you to have vetted it. I also have a ‘pen pal’ from Latin America who has had a very humble upbringing, and I know how difficult things can be for families in those economies, especially during the time of COVID,” he said.
Then another few came in.
Each donation to me was a precious jewel of a miracle. I marveled at the kindness of people I didn’t even know and at seeing a precious side of the personalities of people I did know but did not realize would help strangers that way.
One was an anonymous donor. That one ended up being a special gift, because when you don’t know who it is, it could be anyone. So instead of the one person it was, I mulled over in my mind the 10 to 15 I imagined it could be, causing me to appreciate each one of them even more. Thus, my appreciation was multiplied over what it would have been had it been limited to simply one known name.
We were up to $365 and seemed to be stalled there, not moving any higher for a few days, when two big surprise donations came in.
They totaled $550. One was from a cousin, the mother of two young children; and the other was from a Martinsville gardening friend. Both told me they were appreciative of the blessings they had in their lives so made sure to set aside an amount each year to help others who, through no fault of their own, were less fortunate.
Another thing both of them had in common was that they send me the money directly instead of through Facebook.
Norma’s husband had opened a bank account to collect donations. My cousin sent me her amount over PayPal, and my gardening friend sent hers by check. With both amounts in my bank account, I sent $550 to Norma’s husband’s account over Xoom, PayPal’s international transfer arm.
I couldn’t help but cry in wonder when I texted Norma’s husband about that hefty donations that just completed the amount he needed to pay for the operation, and I have the feeling he got quite emotional when he heard the news, too.
When I signed up for the Facebook fundraiser, a notice told me that funds would be deposited in my bank account in six days, and then they make take another few days for my account to release the funds.
I posted the fundraiser on Nov. 14, and most of the $365 donations were made that day and the next. My bank account showed deposits totaling $352.51 from a company called “Stripe” on Nov. 23. I sent Norma’s husband that amount plus a bit more right away, over Xoom.
It’s all too easy for us to go along happily in our lives without realizing what a tiny bit for us is such a big amount for others.
Norma’s life was saved – and her special daughter able to keep her mother – from the kindness of strangers, whose every last bit totaled up to exactly what she needed.
