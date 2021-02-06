HOLLY KOZELSKY: Going maskless is the new flipping off others

Do you remember when spiked hair, leather jackets with studs or – going way back many decades – even wearing blue jeans was a sign that someone was an individual, bowing down to no one’s will but one’s own?
A decade or two ago, wearing your pants below your butt or having earrings all over your body was the sign that you are a free spirit who doesn’t care about what anyone thinks.
Yep, it sure does take a whole lot of trouble, expense and sometimes (thinking of all those piercings) pain to show the world you cannot be pigeonholed into conformity.
Well, don’t you wish we could go back to those days, when the so-called expressions of free will and independence didn’t harm anyone?
Now, the modern-day equivalent to those old-fashioned signs of not caring what others think (when, in reality, it’s a big effort to make them think a certain thing) is to go around in public without wearing a mask.
Even worse, some people go through the trouble to wrap strings or mesh or tulle around their faces to mock the whole mask issue – wearing face coverings but refusing the actual mask.
“The government ain’t telling me what to do!” the so-called individualist proclaims with his mouth – not through the words to come out of it but simply by being having it uncovered by fabric that filters away germs.
Really?
That rule about wearing masks in public may very well have saved that person’s life, or at least health and finances, from the ravages of COVID-19, and they are lucky enough not to know it. About 20% of the people in Henry County have or have had COVID-19.
Count up how many people you’ve seen in the past year and divide them by five. That’s at least how many people we’ve been around locally who have had the disease, but thanks to public measures, such as people wearing masks when they’re in the same place we are, their germs were muffled and kept away from us.
But the government can’t tell me what to do, some people say.
But how about if it tells someone else what to do?
We don’t seem to mind the government regulations that require a restaurant worker to wash his hands after going to the bathroom or that restaurants be inspected for cleanliness.
There was a time when kids weren’t put in car seats. I remember my dad setting thick books in the front seat for me to sit on so I could see out the window when I was tiny.
However, once reports started showing how much better-protected children were when in car seats, using them became the norm. My dad used car seats for my younger siblings, and I’m sure glad he did.
It once wasn’t even against the law to drive while you were drunk. Now it most definitely is, yet people who don’t wear masks might just as well argue that the DUI laws infringe upon the rights of people who like beer, even in the car.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendations and the governor’s mandate seem to hit hard on people who don’t understand science but think they do and will argue until they’re blue in the face one mistake or another about how diseases are, or not, transmitted.
Many people are afraid of COVID-19. After all, if you contract it, you could die, or be physically damaged in ways the medical community is barely beginning to recognize, perhaps for the rest of your life. If you’ve been hospitalized and survive, the medical bills could take you from getting by paycheck to paycheck to losing your home and other assets.
This Sunday, two distraught Henry County church congregations are worshipping for the first Sunday in decades without their pastors – who died this week of COVID-19. And it’s not the fault of those churches, which have not been meeting in person, and have not had outbreaks. COVID-19 also has torn through entire families, leaving widows or orphans whose lives will never be the same and, in some cases, wiping out elderly aunts and uncles all at once.
Then again, many people who get COVID-19 don’t even show signs of sickness. They just pass it on to others who might. It’s a sort of Russian roulette.
However, even if (in the illogical case) the majority of the world, including doctors and scientists, are wrong, and the independent, can’t-make-me-wear-a-mask proclaimer is right – is it not worth it just to go along with safety precautions out of feelings of kindness and respect for other people?
We don’t get to pick and choose between regulations and laws. As part of a viable society, we must follow them all.
A person who doesn’t wear a mask, or wears a ridiculous face covering that doesn’t actually cover the mouth and nose, meant to give the middle finger to health-safety guidelines, gives a much stronger message than he or she realizes.
That’s letting people – maybe even some who might have used to have liked that person – see a disturbing side of a personality: the selfish side that doesn’t care about others.
We’re in the final stretch now. A little more than 10% of local residents have been vaccinated against COVID-19, and that amount grows at a rate of about 1,600 people each week.
The end is in sight, even as the disease still rages around us.
Wearing a mask only lasts the short amount of time a person is in the store or some other public place.
Being remembered for not wearing a mask will last a lifetime.
From now on, I’ll be a lot more appreciative of those people who simply resort give the middle finger to the rest of the world with weird hairstyles or cusswords on their T-shirts as their way of rebelling against the norm.
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin