HOLLY KOZELSKY: Going maskless is the new flipping off others

It once wasn’t even against the law to drive while you were drunk. Now it most definitely is, yet people who don’t wear masks might just as well argue that the DUI laws infringe upon the rights of people who like beer, even in the car.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendations and the governor’s mandate seem to hit hard on people who don’t understand science but think they do and will argue until they’re blue in the face one mistake or another about how diseases are, or not, transmitted.

Many people are afraid of COVID-19. After all, if you contract it, you could die, or be physically damaged in ways the medical community is barely beginning to recognize, perhaps for the rest of your life. If you’ve been hospitalized and survive, the medical bills could take you from getting by paycheck to paycheck to losing your home and other assets.

This Sunday, two distraught Henry County church congregations are worshipping for the first Sunday in decades without their pastors – who died this week of COVID-19. And it’s not the fault of those churches, which have not been meeting in person, and have not had outbreaks. COVID-19 also has torn through entire families, leaving widows or orphans whose lives will never be the same and, in some cases, wiping out elderly aunts and uncles all at once.