HOLLY KOZELSKY: Grandma Margaret made the world a better place through her writings

When my daughter was a toddler, Grandma Margaret gave her what ended up being her favorite gift ever: a pink, fuzzy, toilet-seat cover.

Afterward, Grandma Margaret fretted that that wasn’t a proper gift to give at a little girl’s birthday party, but it was, oh it was. The idea came about because whenever we would visit Grandma Margaret, my daughter would ask for repeated trips to the bathroom. After a while I figured out it was because she loved Grandma Margaret’s fuzzy, pink, toilet-seat cover. Grandma Margaret’s unique gift brought that joy to our home, too, and was an example of how Grandma Margaret could see beyond basic assumptions and stereotypes to what really mattered to people.

She was a thoughtful, insightful woman whose lives affected many. She maintained a decades-long friendship with Nami Arita, a Japanese woman she met on a tour bus while Nami and her father were touring America. They wrote letters and exchanged gifts, and a few years ago Nami visited Grandma Margaret at her townhouse in Martinsville for a week.

Sometimes she wrote about her unusual adventures, such as travels in other countries and a ride in a hot air balloon.

Her writings made the most frustrating of experiences, such as getting locked into the trash bin area at the townhouses or stumbling around her home in the dark, funny.