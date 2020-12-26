HOLLY KOZELSKY: Grandma Margaret made the world a better place through her writings

Everyone’s grandma, sister, pen pal, friend – Margaret Adkins – passed away peacefully on Christmas Eve.
This 98-year-old was famous locally for her writings, which delighted Bulletin readers and poetry fans for the past 15 years.
The first Reader’s Diary column she brought to the Bulletin in 2005 was about the thrill of bowling.
Back then, Marlene Woods and I worked together in the Accent Department of the Bulletin. One of us would type something, and the other would proofread it.
We read together that first Reader’s Diary from Grandma Margaret (as my daughter and I had the privilege of calling her), laughing our way through it. Grandma Margaret wrote about regular experiences and emotions in a way to make you feel you were there – happily.
We begged her to bring more stories to the Bulletin, and she did not disappoint.
Through her essays, Grandma Margaret wrote about life’s experiences, starting with growing up a latchkey child in Fieldale in the 1930s. The kids would be at home while their widowed mother worked at the factory.
She wrote how her mother, Ethel Price, would push the living room furniture to the walls and roll up the rug and hold a dance. That house remains in the family.
The teenaged Margaret fell in love with the boy next door, Hub Adkins, and they married and started a family – in a two-room house in the hollow below their parents’ houses.
Linda Ratliff owns Hub’s childhood home and property now, and coincidentally, back then I lived in the house across Dillon’s Fork Road from those three Price-Adkins houses. One day, Linda invited Grandma Margaret, me and a few friends to see that two-room house in the hollow where Grandma Margaret started her life as a wife and mother.
One of her more popular stories was about, as a child, being sent to pick blackberries and playing in the creek. You haven’t had a childhood if you haven’t picked blackberries and gotten covered in chiggers afterward, she wrote.
George Harris, who then was the publisher of the Bulletin, loved that blackberries-and-chiggers story. When she dropped by the Bulletin one day after that story, he called her into his office for a chat. She felt very important for having been sought after by such a man, and she talked about that visit for years.
My favorite story was about how she raised, slaughtered and processed 50 chickens – and proud to show her dubious father-in-law she could – but she couldn’t raise carrots in her garden, which he had raised his eyebrow at to begin with.
Actually, I called her “Mrs. Adkins” until my baby was born. Mrs. Adkins jumped right into the role as “Grandma Margaret,” to both me and the baby.
When my daughter was a toddler, Grandma Margaret gave her what ended up being her favorite gift ever: a pink, fuzzy, toilet-seat cover.
Afterward, Grandma Margaret fretted that that wasn’t a proper gift to give at a little girl’s birthday party, but it was, oh it was. The idea came about because whenever we would visit Grandma Margaret, my daughter would ask for repeated trips to the bathroom. After a while I figured out it was because she loved Grandma Margaret’s fuzzy, pink, toilet-seat cover. Grandma Margaret’s unique gift brought that joy to our home, too, and was an example of how Grandma Margaret could see beyond basic assumptions and stereotypes to what really mattered to people.
She was a thoughtful, insightful woman whose lives affected many. She maintained a decades-long friendship with Nami Arita, a Japanese woman she met on a tour bus while Nami and her father were touring America. They wrote letters and exchanged gifts, and a few years ago Nami visited Grandma Margaret at her townhouse in Martinsville for a week.
Sometimes she wrote about her unusual adventures, such as travels in other countries and a ride in a hot air balloon.
Her writings made the most frustrating of experiences, such as getting locked into the trash bin area at the townhouses or stumbling around her home in the dark, funny.
Several years ago, Grandma Margaret switched from writing about scenes in her life to writing poetry. That’s why you stopped seeing her pieces in the newspaper. Whenever she would have a visitor or go someplace, she wouldhave a special poem or two to pull out and read.
My daughter and I have lost a grandmother who wasn’t ours by blood but by heart.
But, then, the rest of the Bulletin readers have lost her, too.
Here’s to Grandma Margaret, or Mrs. Adkins, or Margaret, as you may have called her, and the joy she brought to all of our lives by sharing her insights and humor through her writing.
Holly's favorite stories and columns from 2020
Writing for the Bulletin is so fascinating and rewarding that it's hard to narrow it down, but I tried: the superstar excitement of Jeremy O. Harris; advocacy and care of people in rest homes with the exposure of a scabies outbreak; the worries and sorrow when Janeen Valentine went missing, then was found; the cute story of the Little Black Hen, who since has garnered a large following on social media and in the community; and the overall fun of The Stroller, the column that's a chat with your friends over coffee each morning.
Family members look at the steep curve where Janeen Jamison Valentine plunged to her death just half a mile from her home -- the curve where Chipper and Patti Johnson have been trying for years to get a guardrail installed.
The little black hen isn't finding her right place in the world.
Jeremy O. Harris is a native of Martinsville who had a dream, from Carlisle School to Yale to Broadway. Now he has 12 Tony nominations as a playwright and an HBO deal working. Read the life story he has written.
There are many ways to slice and onion.
The son and attorney of a resident of Blue Ridge Therapy Connection and staff members say an outbreak of scabies -- a precursor to the COVID-19 outbreak that has hit more than a quarter of the residents -- was not made public.
Janeen Valentine went missing in July, and I wrote occasional stories about the search and prayers for her. When her body finally was found in…
Each Sunday I have a column about some little slice of life. I never imagined that the one about the little black hen would be such a big hit …
Major publications all over the world, including Vanity Fair, Playboy and the New York Times, have interviewed Jeremy O. Harris, playwright of…
This Stroller, that Stroller -- any Stroller would do! I write most, but not all, of the Stroller columns. The Stroller is a community convers…
I spent weeks working on this article, talking to dozens of people to get the picture of inappropriate care at a nursing home. I was boiling m…
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.