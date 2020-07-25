HOLLY KOZELSKY: Grandma Margaret

We grew up with Margaret Adkins as she fell in love with the handsome neighborhood boy, Hub Adkins. After the two married, they lived in the tiny two-room house between their parents’ houses. One afternoon, several years ago, Linda Ratliff, who owns that property now, let Grandma Margaret and a few of her friends, including me, visit it.

We followed along with her as she learned how to keep house and keep up with two little girls – and, years later, a son. We cheered her on as she tried to prove to her father-in-law that she could handle raising 50 chickens. She surprised him by getting them all processed and in the freezer in one day, thanks to the help of a girl she had hired.

We rooted for her large garden, despite her father-in-law’s warnings that it would be too hard for her – and we were sorry, like she was, that the carrots didn’t grow – just as he had predicted. Everything else did.

After her children were gone, and she was bored at home, she got a job as a seamstress at Belk Leggett. Knowing her husband would not approve of her working, she didn’t tell him about it until after her first paycheck. He didn’t speak to her for two weeks after that.