HOLLY KOZELSKY: Grandma Margaret

Grandma Margaret was all smiles, waving cheerfully and blowing air kisses affectionately.
She pointed at me and shouted, “Give this a good write-up!”
With that permission, I’ll tell about the special drive-by birthday party for Margaret Adkins’s 98th.
You probably know Margaret Adkins. Thanks to her stories that used to appear regularly in the Reader’s Diary section of the Bulletin, she became everyone’s grandmother, everyone’s sister, everyone’s childhood friend.
She wrote of growing up in Fieldale, a latch-key child of a widowed mother, Ethel Price, who worked the night shift in a mill during the 1930s.
She wrote of her family’s conversion away from their Baptist religion: When the family just moved to the area, they walked to church. Their mother was tired out by the time they arrived at the Methodist church, and the Baptist church was even farther – up a hill. “Alright, kids,” their mother said. “We’re Methodists now.”
Her mother sounded like a woman I would have liked to had known, especially when I read how she pushed all the living room furniture to the edges of the room to have room to dance.
She wrote of playing basketball on the Fieldale school team, and of playing in the creek. You don’t know about childhood without picking blackberries and getting chiggers, she wrote.
We grew up with Margaret Adkins as she fell in love with the handsome neighborhood boy, Hub Adkins. After the two married, they lived in the tiny two-room house between their parents’ houses. One afternoon, several years ago, Linda Ratliff, who owns that property now, let Grandma Margaret and a few of her friends, including me, visit it.
We followed along with her as she learned how to keep house and keep up with two little girls – and, years later, a son. We cheered her on as she tried to prove to her father-in-law that she could handle raising 50 chickens. She surprised him by getting them all processed and in the freezer in one day, thanks to the help of a girl she had hired.
We rooted for her large garden, despite her father-in-law’s warnings that it would be too hard for her – and we were sorry, like she was, that the carrots didn’t grow – just as he had predicted. Everything else did.
After her children were gone, and she was bored at home, she got a job as a seamstress at Belk Leggett. Knowing her husband would not approve of her working, she didn’t tell him about it until after her first paycheck. He didn’t speak to her for two weeks after that.
We read her adventures as her family grew, and they moved from down the valley below Dillon’s Fork Road to U.S. 220 in Bassett, and Merriman Road, and then she was on her own, living in a townhouse off Spruce Street.
Those stories slowed down and then came to a stop a few years ago. Grandma Margaret had switched to poetry, though she would submit to the newspaper an occasional story on what it’s like living in a room in a large facility.
At any birthday party or special event, she’d have the perfect poem or two to suit the occasion. She’d command her audience, who listened as she read, usually cute and funny poems, sometimes solemn and thought-provoking.
Grandma Margaret spent a few years in a cheerful, sunny room in Blue Ridge Manor. Last year she moved next door to Blue Ridge Rehab, now called Mulberry Creek.
My daughter and I visited regularly, before the pandemic kept everyone out. She’d always show me the latest mail she had received. Letters meant a lot.
Now, thanks to the pandemic which keeps visitors out of long-term care facilities, letters are her only contact with the outside world – and they have to be written in large enough letters for her to see.
Julie Garcia, who works at Mulberry Creek, stood beside Grandma Margaret, who sat in her wheelchair at the walkway Friday to watch her parade.
Family and friends, their cars decorated with signs, posters and balloons, made two slow loops around the parking lot, waving and shouting greetings. She waved and blew kisses.
Then we all got out and sang “Happy Birthday.”
It was like magic to see again the dear lady whom we haven’t seen in four months – and don’t know long again it will be until we can see her once more.
How often will families get such opportunities to see their loved ones?
You can send her – or anyone -- a greeting. Let’s remember those people who are in their rooms alone, and need and deserve our goodwill. Here is a list of the addresses and phone numbers of area facilities:
• Martinsville Health and Rehab (former Golden Living), 1607 Spruce St. Ext., Martinsville, Va., 24112; 276-632-7146
• Stanleytown Health & Rehabilitation Center, 240 Riverside Drive, Bassett, Va., 24055; 276-629-1772
• Mulberry Creek Assisted Living, 400 Blue Ridge St., Martinsville, Va., 24112, 276-226-1531
• Hairston Home for Adults, 601 Armstead Ave., Martinsville, Va., 24112; 276-638-5121
• King's Grant Retirement Community, 350 Kings Way, Martinsville, Va., 24112; 276-634-1000
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.
