HOLLY KOZELSKY: Grandparents' rights sometimes wronged

There’s a category of people created for service that we can use or ignore, as the whim takes us.

We can drop off our children with them when we want to go out or go to work – or even leave town.

In fact, if we don’t want to spend that $110 a week on day care, and this day care is free.

Like a daily Santa Claus or a version of welfare, with no rules or application process, these people provide for our needs.

If we want to run off on a drug-hazed escape from life or have a faraway job or just spend more time with the latest lover, these people will take care of our children and love them as if they are their own.

Which they almost are because, as you guessed it, these imminently useful people are grandparents.

Grandparents can care for and love our children – and our children love and need them -- but there are no strings attached (except for heartstrings, but they are easily broken, right?). We can take our children away from them whenever we want to, or at least, whenever we find another way to take care of our children.