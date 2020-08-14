HOLLY KOZELSKY: How will we follow the legend of Lock Boyce?

When I was in Lock Boyce’s office two weeks ago, I looked around at the little world he has created – full of care for animals and service to people – and thought, not for the first time, that he has been too easy to take for granted.
When he retires, or slows down, what will happen to everything he has been taking care of?
It’s going to be a rough awakening, I thought – for the community and for me, personally.
Now, just two weeks later, people all over are wondering how they, their pets and Patrick County are going to get along without Lock Boyce, a veterinarian of Boyce-Holland Veterinary Services who was found dead at home Monday, at the young age of 68.
He has been my veterinarian for 15 years. I met him in a purely Lock Boyce way.
I had a really weird dog who would require a special veterinary staff to take care of him. Puppy was a feral dog whom I could never touch – not pet, nor attach a collar or leash – but he was loyally at my side for 12 years.
Puppy just showed up at my house one day and lived off the food and shelter I gave my other dogs. Puppy learned quickly and ended up being the most obedient of all three dogs in everything except allowing physical contact. With just the slightest wave of a finger up, down or to a side, he would sit, lie, stay or come.
He used to stay strictly at home until he reached the age of wandering. I tricked him into a cage from running around a corner, loaded the cage up on the back of a pickup truck and drove him to Lock’s office.
His staff looked in wonder at the weird, wild dog who was going crazy in the cage. Lock said, “There’s nothing wrong with him. He’s just a normal dog living as God intended him to live. It’s us humans who have messed with the natural order.”
They had to shoot him with a tranquilizer gun to be able to do the physical exam, neutering surgery and vaccines.
Meanwhile, I looked around Lock’s wonderland of an office. It was full of fascinating photographs, including of his veterinary experiences around the world with snakes and primates, and myriad other items. It could be a museum, one where you weren’t afraid of knocking things over or breaking anything.
That was the start of a long relationship through and many animals. His prices many times were so low I wondered how he would stay in business, and sometimes he didn’t even charge at all for treatments and medicine.
He never charged me for any of the times I had to take an animal to be put to sleep. He was caring and compassionate.
His staff members are just as cool as he was and just as compassionate and helpful (and fun to be around, too!).
Now that Lock is gone, I really hope that practice will be able to continue. I hope another veterinarian can come in his place (this is pure daydream on my part, but what does it hurt to dream?), with the same staff.
Talk about tough shoes to fill. That would not be easy at all – to step in after a legend. Among other things, would there be any wall space for that potential new veterinarian to be able to hang any of her or his own photos or mementos? Would he or she take down Lock’s fascinating stuff or work around it?
Above all, though, in the course of all of this talking about him after his death, I’ve come to realize that they great way Lock took care of me and my pets was not unique. I’ve heard many dozens of people say that he treated their animals at little to no cost. If I had the time to read all the social media posts that have been made about him, it would more likely be hundreds who have been saying that.
It's as if Dr. William Lockhart Boyce did not run a business. He ran a charity, one that provided an immense service to an impoverished area. His charity took compassionate and timely care of the area’s animals. That’s just the professional side of the man who did so much else to help others in Patrick County.
I, like maybe you, hope that Boyce-Holland Veterinary Services would be able to remain open. If that happens, though, we all will have to realize that the charitable treatment we received from Lock Boyce is not the norm, and we can’t expect someone else to work for free and keep giving us free medicine and supplies.
We will have to welcome a new veterinarian and be ready to start paying a fair price for her or his services, and forgive her or him for not being the one and only Lock. If that can happen, then, Boyce-Holland Veterinary Services staff, I’ll be back to see you, and support you, and this time – because I don’t think I’ve done it nearly enough – thank you all for your great service to my pets and me through the years.
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.
