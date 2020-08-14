HOLLY KOZELSKY: How will we follow the legend of Lock Boyce?

Now that Lock is gone, I really hope that practice will be able to continue. I hope another veterinarian can come in his place (this is pure daydream on my part, but what does it hurt to dream?), with the same staff.

Talk about tough shoes to fill. That would not be easy at all – to step in after a legend. Among other things, would there be any wall space for that potential new veterinarian to be able to hang any of her or his own photos or mementos? Would he or she take down Lock’s fascinating stuff or work around it?

Above all, though, in the course of all of this talking about him after his death, I’ve come to realize that they great way Lock took care of me and my pets was not unique. I’ve heard many dozens of people say that he treated their animals at little to no cost. If I had the time to read all the social media posts that have been made about him, it would more likely be hundreds who have been saying that.

It's as if Dr. William Lockhart Boyce did not run a business. He ran a charity, one that provided an immense service to an impoverished area. His charity took compassionate and timely care of the area’s animals. That’s just the professional side of the man who did so much else to help others in Patrick County.