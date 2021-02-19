HOLLY KOZELSKY: How you prepare for the worst

I spent 2 hours of my Saturday morning on Feb. 13 in the bathroom of the Bulletin office, big cooking pot on the counter, filling it with water from two sinks, dumping in one coffee mug full after another.
What a lesson on the importance of storm preparation. You can believe that I went into this past week’s storm prepared with water saved in buckets and pots all around the kitchen, bathroom and hall.
That week, when I woke up to no power, my foolish oversight dawned on me. For every other ice storm and snow forecast, I had prepared with extra water, as well as heat and light sources.
That was the one time I had forgotten. There wasn’t even any water in the jug in the refrigerator or the dogs’ dishes. The cats, the chickens and the school guinea pigs who are spending the pandemic with us were nearly out, too.
Then it actually sneaked up on me a second time this week. I didn’t realize how serious the storm warning was until late Thursday. I was ignoring the rest of the world because I was really into writing some pretty interesting upcoming articles.
Later Thursday, I read Bill Wyatt’s story on storm preparation. Dang! That storm looked pretty serious. We could be out of power for days.
There’s a part in that story in which Martinsville Fire Chief Ted Anderson warned that many house fires have been started by people who used gasoline instead of kerosene in their kerosene heaters.
Dang! That frightened me. I’ve always been scared of fire, so I am consistently super careful at all the safety measures, and that certainly includes using the red jug for gas and the blue jug for kerosene.
But had I? The last time I filled that kerosene was 2 years ago – the power never did go out last winter. What if for some dumb reason I had filled it with gas instead of kerosene then forgot I did such a stupid thing?
I stuck my finger into the fuel well of the heater and smelled it. Then I ran outside, opened the gas tank of my car and smelled that, too.
They smelled a little different but also a lot alike, so I did it another time or two to be sure. I ended up with a headache but no certainty.
Well.
I got myself all worked up into a frenzy: What if that really was gasoline instead of kerosene in that blue jug – and in my heater?
It sounds ridiculous, of course, but it’s the same kind of ridiculous that gets a man all worked up into a jealous rage that his wife or girlfriend is cheating on him when nothing of the sort is happening, or when you’re at work or church and suddenly sure and in a panic that you left on the stove or the curling iron, then get home to find out they had been off all along.
My stomach was churning, just thinking of my entire family room, with me and the pets in it, exploding when I ignited the heater. An easy solution would just be to empty out the kerosene jug and fill it with kerosene I purchase that night, but where?
However, the fuel well of the kerosene heater already was full with fuel I had poured in last week when we lost power, but the power came back on before I had a chance to turn on that heater (thanks, linemen who brave the dangers and the freezing cold to get us all back connected).
Then there’s getting more lamp oil for the lamps and those large block batteries for the battery-operated lanterns.
I’ve never been shopping on a night before a storm before, but I figured I’d give it a try. I just wanted to buy one of those containers that had “kerosene” written clearly in big letters across it. Fully expecting lines to be long, I just abandoned myself to the cause, and tucked some reading materials in my pocketbook to tide me over while in lines.
I hit every single store between my house and the ending point. No kerosene, no lamp oil in any of them and no D batteries either, and I couldn’t remember what kind of batteries my battery-powered lantern took.
In a few stores, other shoppers and I circled the empty shelves of the battery and lantern aisles like vultures, as if we looked hard enough, or went around the aisle and came back again, a lantern or big battery magically would appear where there had been none before.
At one store I saw that kind of battery my lantern takes and put two in the buggy. Later, I thought with delight of that awesome 800-page Ken Follett book that Esther Tillman who works at Lester Building Supply had lent me and circled back around to get two more.
Having a few days with nothing to do but read that book sounded like heaven.
At another store, I noticed a lady looking at carbon dioxide detectors, and my attention was drawn to that important item, I put one in my buggy as well. The fire extinguishers were on sale, so I got a couple. I keep a fresh one in every room. Do you?
In another store, when I looked over the battery section I saw four cans of canned cat food.
A man looked at me funny as I picked them up and put them in the buggy as if they were batteries. Well, somebody ought to have a little fun over the next few days. They usually only get dry food.
A few steps later, at the checkout aisle (seven registers were open, and my line had had nine families with buggies piled high), the lady before me picked up a pack of Cheetos. With my mom’s voice ringing in my head, “Monkey see, monkey do,” I picked up a pack for myself.
I might appreciate those at some point late in a day where there’s nothing else to do than shovel snow and read books, I figured.
While in the checkout line, a solution occurred to me.
After I got home, I carried the kerosene heater way out into the front yard, away from trees, near the road in case there was an explosion and the fire department had to come (we appreciate y’all).
I remembered my brand new fire extinguisher, pulled it out of the box and took it out with me.
With my handy-dandy flashlight, which was expecting to find a lot of use in the next few days, I looked for the straightest, strongest branch out of all the many huge branches that had fallen in my yard during the last ice storm.
Carefully, and with the fire extinguisher right by my side, I poked at the “Ignite” button until the thing turned on.
No explosion.
I let the heater run for several minutes, just to be on the safe side.
I was almost done with all the preparations by midnight, when I remembered to vacuum the family room floor in case we would be sleeping there. Then I took my shower, in case it was the last chance for days.
My daughter and I live in a 100-year-old house. We shouldn’t be prissy about the power when the first family who lived in it, the Irvin Minters, lived there decades before it had electricity.
Indeed. As long as we have a heater to warm the family room (crowded with all the pets, too), plenty of water saved ahead and batteries to be able to read our favorite books late into the night, the snow days without electricity, or work or school or the internet or phones are a special kind of magic.
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin