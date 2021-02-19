HOLLY KOZELSKY: How you prepare for the worst

Dang! That frightened me. I’ve always been scared of fire, so I am consistently super careful at all the safety measures, and that certainly includes using the red jug for gas and the blue jug for kerosene.

But had I? The last time I filled that kerosene was 2 years ago – the power never did go out last winter. What if for some dumb reason I had filled it with gas instead of kerosene then forgot I did such a stupid thing?

I stuck my finger into the fuel well of the heater and smelled it. Then I ran outside, opened the gas tank of my car and smelled that, too.

They smelled a little different but also a lot alike, so I did it another time or two to be sure. I ended up with a headache but no certainty.

Well.

I got myself all worked up into a frenzy: What if that really was gasoline instead of kerosene in that blue jug – and in my heater?

It sounds ridiculous, of course, but it’s the same kind of ridiculous that gets a man all worked up into a jealous rage that his wife or girlfriend is cheating on him when nothing of the sort is happening, or when you’re at work or church and suddenly sure and in a panic that you left on the stove or the curling iron, then get home to find out they had been off all along.