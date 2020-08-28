HOLLY KOZELSKY: Internet schooling is a test for the parents

Here we are headed into the fourth week of online school. A lot of problems have been worked out, but some still remain on the to-do list.
I’ll describe to you what online schooling has been, based on my experience of helping my child plus other children who come to me for assistance.
Generally speaking -- at least for middle school and above -- students are on their own with their schooling. Each week, they are given a list of things to do, by day, from each teacher. Due dates for assignments, quizzes and tests are given, but kids can work on those things whenever they want, as long as they hit deadlines.
However, I have seen that if you're not completely on top of a student, a kid can get very badly behind in schoolwork while thinking that he is all caught up -- not realizing what he's been missing. It takes the helping adult a great deal of time and effort to trace everything to figure out what the kid has done and has not done ... and if the kid you are helping is cranky and quarrelsome throughout that process ... good luck.
For the most part, teachers have online sessions that students can join between one and five days a week, but most kids seem not to. Most of those sessions aren’t actual lessons but rather opportunities to ask questions or work out troubles with the technology.
Lessons are in the form of passages online to read, or videos to watch.
Some of the videos have lessons presented in the style of a hip-hop or rap song. For example, this week we watched a young guy dancing to a funky beat atop a number line, singing about positive and negative numbers, with the lyrics showing on the screen.
I was entranced: That was cool! I wish they had that when I was a kid! That catchy song about integers would be easy to remember, making the topic easy to learn!
The kids disagreed. It’s stupid, boring, dumb and, above all, totally uncool.
Yet compare that to one really old-fashioned class: The kids says all the teacher has them do is copy her handwritten notes (from pictures she took of her own notes, posted on the learning app) into their own notebooks. Then they have to take photographs of the copies of those notes they wrote in their own notebooks to send by email to the teacher.
They kids really complained about that one, but you can’t have it both ways. Do you want the modern version, with a hip hop song? Or the old-fashioned one, with notes copied by hand?
For her P.E. class, my daughter has to fill out a log of daily physical activity. One day I saw that she and her friend put down their 20 minutes of walking as between 4:30 and 4:50 p.m.
But they weren’t walking then, I told them. That’s when we were shopping.
That was a lot of walking!, they countered: “We only have to walk for 20 minutes, and that was way more than 20 minutes.”
The kids get an email from the counselor every now and then, saying that she will hold a group Zoom session at such-and-such a time. Any kid who wants to join in this optional session is welcome, and kids who would like to speak with counselors privately may set up times to do so.
I don’t know how often other students join the counselor’s sessions, but none of the kids I’m helping have shown any interest in doing so. I’m pretty close to pulling the “Just Be a Good Sport” card, ordering them to do it at least just once, to be polite if nothing more.
If you read the first column I wrote about online school, you can stop here, because I’m going to repeat myself.
These are different words, and different examples, but the same story: Lessons are being conducted on computer programs or websites the kid doesn’t have downloaded or signed into, and can’t figure out how to get onto the iPad.
This same impediment is still the case three weeks into it.
Several emails pass between the adult and the teacher, trying to get the program or website going. Emails from the school assert that such-and-such password or class code was emailed to the student a long time ago, but every sort of search trying to find those mythical emails comes up blank.
The teachers are helpful, and their good intentions are evident, but meanwhile, kids aren't getting a lot of their work done. Also, I wonder how much of this internet schooling is interrupting the teachers' personal time, and I am suspecting, a whole lot.
Finally, think of those kids who don't have today's necessities of internet and/or heavily involved parents to teach them the lessons that the videos and internet readings do not. (I have done a lot of reteaching of lessons those kids did not pick up from the materials provided).
This year is going to put them permanently behind.
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!