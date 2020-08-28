HOLLY KOZELSKY: Internet schooling is a test for the parents

Here we are headed into the fourth week of online school. A lot of problems have been worked out, but some still remain on the to-do list.

I’ll describe to you what online schooling has been, based on my experience of helping my child plus other children who come to me for assistance.

Generally speaking -- at least for middle school and above -- students are on their own with their schooling. Each week, they are given a list of things to do, by day, from each teacher. Due dates for assignments, quizzes and tests are given, but kids can work on those things whenever they want, as long as they hit deadlines.

However, I have seen that if you're not completely on top of a student, a kid can get very badly behind in schoolwork while thinking that he is all caught up -- not realizing what he's been missing. It takes the helping adult a great deal of time and effort to trace everything to figure out what the kid has done and has not done ... and if the kid you are helping is cranky and quarrelsome throughout that process ... good luck.

For the most part, teachers have online sessions that students can join between one and five days a week, but most kids seem not to. Most of those sessions aren’t actual lessons but rather opportunities to ask questions or work out troubles with the technology.