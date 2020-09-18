HOLLY KOZELSKY: Let the punishment fit the crime, with the help of Barbara Mandrell

I didn’t realize my daughter was a big fan of old 1970s country music (she barely puts up with my 98.1 classics on Saturday mornings), but she must be.

It seems like she thinks the 1980 song “You Can Eat Crackers in My Bed Anytime” is our family theme.

Food is only allowed in the kitchen and dining room. No snacking around here in the living room or the family room, and edibles definitely better not make their way up the stairs.

That’s how it was, at least … until my daughter and her best friend started having sleepovers.

When they began, we all went to bed at the same time. Sure, I’d have to yell across the way at them to be quiet every now and then, but it was all good.

As the years went on, they started to outlast me. Little by little they had their own little world that seemed to start when mine stopped: makeovers, art projects, pet parades, “fashion shows,” which left piles of clothes all across the floors.

That’s fine with me, as I can respect it, because my happiest days also were spent with my best friend when I was their age. (In fact, she spent last weekend with me. We laughed just as hard as we always did, just much earlier in the morning and evening than we did decades ago.)