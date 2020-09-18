HOLLY KOZELSKY: Let the punishment fit the crime, with the help of Barbara Mandrell

I didn’t realize my daughter was a big fan of old 1970s country music (she barely puts up with my 98.1 classics on Saturday mornings), but she must be.
It seems like she thinks the 1980 song “You Can Eat Crackers in My Bed Anytime” is our family theme.
Food is only allowed in the kitchen and dining room. No snacking around here in the living room or the family room, and edibles definitely better not make their way up the stairs.
That’s how it was, at least … until my daughter and her best friend started having sleepovers.
When they began, we all went to bed at the same time. Sure, I’d have to yell across the way at them to be quiet every now and then, but it was all good.
As the years went on, they started to outlast me. Little by little they had their own little world that seemed to start when mine stopped: makeovers, art projects, pet parades, “fashion shows,” which left piles of clothes all across the floors.
That’s fine with me, as I can respect it, because my happiest days also were spent with my best friend when I was their age. (In fact, she spent last weekend with me. We laughed just as hard as we always did, just much earlier in the morning and evening than we did decades ago.)
I started hearing the radio on in the girls' room after bedtime. Then I became aware they were using the internet after I had gone to sleep.
That next sleepover, completely forgetting that kids are much smarter than adults about those things, I unplugged the router before I went to bed.
The next morning I awoke disappointed to find the internet back on. One of the girls told me proudly that she had fixed my “internet problem.” They laughed in surprise when I explained I unplugged it on purpose.
Next, those sleepovers grew to include snack packages on the floor, dishes on the bedside table and crumbs in the bed. I told them to keep the area clean but didn’t make any prohibitions.
Or if I did, I don’t quite remember. I thought it was gross, but it wasn’t my problem.
Until it was.
They’ve always played (when younger) and hung out (as older) in my bedroom. As I look back at their ever-increasing liberties, I see them doing things I never, ever would have dared in when I was a kid. However, they are so pleasant and responsible and, yes, delightful that we all just roll with the flow.
Until the day I caught them with a box of crackers on my bed.
No, I said. Never. No food ever on my bed again.
I made them change the sheets; remake the bed; wash, dry, fold and put away the used set of sheets; and sweep the floor.
The various reasons for assigning those tasks include that they are excellent memory devices to thwart that from happening in the future.
Until they day I found cat treats across my beautiful formal bedspread.
“No food on my bed ever again includes cat food!” I boomed.
“I thought you just meant people food,” I received in an sheepishly-delivered yet optimistic answer.
“Food is food!”
The other day my daughter and I worked in my room – we like regular changes of scenery in the work-from-home and school-from home routines – me on a chair and her on my bed. The dogs were asleep on the floor, and the cockatiel flew between my daughter and me, visiting us in turns.
At one point I came over to sit down next to her to check on her math.
I felt bumps and grit underneath me. I moved over to see what it was.
Bird food.
Apparently the whole changing-the-linens wasn’t enough.
It’s time for reverse psychology.
Now I’m playing Barbara Mandrell’s “You Can Eat Crackers in My Bed Anytime” over and over and over again.
And because I’m dealing with middle-schoolers who love Ariana Grande, Billie Eyelash (that’s the closest I remember that name, anyway) and all those other modern ones whose names I can’t keep straight, I throw in some “Sleeping Single in a Double Bed,” “One of a Kind Pair of Fools” and, of course, “I Was Country When Country Wasn’t Cool.”
And because they don’t know any better, “Stand By Your Man” by Tammy Wynette, for good measure.
“She’ll have good times,
“And you’ll have bad times,
“Sleeping in the crumbs she just don’t understand --
“Stand by your mom.”
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.
