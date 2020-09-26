HOLLY KOZELSKY: Maintain order with decorating -- or give in gracefully

Thursday morning I had written in the next day’s Stroller a recommendation about keeping seasonal and holiday decorating in their spots, and not jumping the gun. I suggested Oct. 8 as the earliest day to decorate for Halloween.
Thursday night, my entire house was decorated for Halloween.
That must be because my daughter had not yet read the next day’s newspaper with my helpful suggestion in it.
Structure with the seasons and their requirements is good, because it allows one to fully savor the time we’re in rather than jump the gun and overlap: The brightness of the sun and colorful flowers and light, fresh tastes of watermelon and tomatoes of late summer should not be thrown always for the browns and yellows and oranges of fall, accompanied by the inescapable “pumpkin spice” flavor coming at you from every direction. That will get here soon enough, and we’ll be sad when we can no longer eat our last watermelon and tomato sandwich, or see cheerful colors in the yard.
We switch out our summer and winter clothing based on the dates of first and last frost, about Oct. 15 and April 21. We jumped the gun this year because we were packing for a trip to the mountains, so we got the boxes of warmer clothes out of the attic Thursday.
We had to pull out the orange plastic tub of Halloween decorations to get to them, and you know what happened next.
My daughter, apparently, also agrees with my philosophy, if not my timing. As she was arranging a table with cute spooky items, she left my floral arrangement hidden on the floor behind the table. It didn’t fit in with the Halloween scheme, she said.
I argued in its defense that it did double duty, because most of the zinnias in it were the fall colors. She and I are good at compromising, so she grudgingly left it on the table.
So it is that we have completely missed having a couple of weeks of fall decorating we would have done starting this week or next week. However, they could fill the spot between Halloween and Thanksgiving. Then comes the Christmas explosion.
It all goes drab after Christmas, when there aren’t decorations, unless you go for Mardi Gras (I hung the yellow, purple and green lights on a crepe myrtle last year, but then completely forgot to turn them on at night). It’s a drab month or so until God’s decorations start coming – first the subtle beauty of hellebores, followed by the brave emergence, sometimes through the snow, of the small but colorful crocuses. Then come the cheery yellow daffodils, when we know we’re headed back to summer.
Well, she went too soon with the decorations, but that’s OK, as long as the Halloween candy isn’t in the house too soon.
Because you know what that would mean.
About virtual schooling
Another thing we sometimes don’t see eye to eye on is what are the correct answers to her schoolwork. I already have sent a few confessional emails to her teachers, saying that it was my fault she got an answer wrong in such-and-such assignment.
She studies from home like all Henry County kids, and I have to do a detailed daily review of all her work to make sure she hasn't overlooked any lessons or assignments, as was often the case for the first whole month.
When I review her work and disagree with answers, I explain to her my reasons but allow her to make the final decisions. After she gets her grades, we compare our individual answers. When she gets a bad grade from switching her correct answers to my wrong ones, she makes me email her teacher about it being my fault, which I think is perfectly reasonable.
The answers I get wrong on the study of fiction and stories come from, as I see it, ambiguous questions that rely on points of view that, sometimes, you have to be a mind-reader to know what the author thinks they should be.
In fact, my answers to the questions would result to failing grades, and I still didn’t even understand it after the teacher explained it to me. I was insanely frustrated until it hit me that they couldn’t teach stories forever. Now that they are on to standard grammar, I feel better.
Moving on to the nonfiction articles they read in “Newsela,” I'm off base on even some of those answers, but I do think the questions don't match up real well with the articles on which they are based. Other parents to whom I have mentioned this concur.
On the other hand, that math she is doing now (exponents, order of operations, etc.) is as much delightful fun to me now as it was when I first encountered it when I was in school. I had forgotten the pure enjoyment of solving the puzzles of those problems.
That makes math (along with not having to wake up with the unpleasant blare of the alarm clock) the silver lining around that cloud of virtual schooling.
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.
