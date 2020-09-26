HOLLY KOZELSKY: Maintain order with decorating -- or give in gracefully

About virtual schooling

Another thing we sometimes don’t see eye to eye on is what are the correct answers to her schoolwork. I already have sent a few confessional emails to her teachers, saying that it was my fault she got an answer wrong in such-and-such assignment.

She studies from home like all Henry County kids, and I have to do a detailed daily review of all her work to make sure she hasn't overlooked any lessons or assignments, as was often the case for the first whole month.

When I review her work and disagree with answers, I explain to her my reasons but allow her to make the final decisions. After she gets her grades, we compare our individual answers. When she gets a bad grade from switching her correct answers to my wrong ones, she makes me email her teacher about it being my fault, which I think is perfectly reasonable.

The answers I get wrong on the study of fiction and stories come from, as I see it, ambiguous questions that rely on points of view that, sometimes, you have to be a mind-reader to know what the author thinks they should be.