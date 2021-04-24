HOLLY KOZELSKY: Morning has broken -- many a mom

Then there’s packing the milk and food the baby will have at day care that day, each in a properly labeled container. Is it one of those mornings you also have to pack a spare set of clothes? Don’t forget the stuffed animal or blankie.

Gather all your strength to carry the baby, the baby’s bag, your bag and anything else you need to the car, and bring the baby to day care and you to work.

(Moms of babies will know I just made it all sound much too easy.)

Once you’re at work, how many times do you go out to the car in a panic just to make sure you really did drop the baby off at day care and not leave her in the car seat?

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On the other end of the Mom Morning is the Mom Evening. That’s a carefully choreographed dance in which every step must be played out exactly, or utter chaos ensues.

You rush to leave work to pick up the baby in time from day care. The buckling into the car seat and handling all the paraphernalia is a balancing act. At home, how m any trips into the house to unload it? Can the baby stay in a spot long enough for your second trip back to the car?

Somehow you feed the baby and make the adult supper too.