HOLLY KOZELSKY: Morning has broken -- many a mom

Latala Payne Hodges, who works at Harvest Foundation, recently used a term that will put a jolt into you, if you’ve ever been in those shoes before – no matter how long ago it was.
“Mom Morning.”
I have an 11-year-old, but I haven’t known a true Mom Morning in years. True Mom Mornings – deep in the baby and toddler days when the young ’uns are all-consuming -- you never forget.
You awaken to the assault of a shrill alarm and stumble through the dark, trying to begin. The race is on, and everything must be done efficiently, in proper order, or things fall apart like a falling domino row.
There’s waking baby, changing baby’s diaper, feeding baby, dressing baby. That sounds easy, but it’s not when you throw into the mix the fact that baby is her own person with moods and desires that interrupt what you have to do.
Somehow you stumble through morning chores – what passes for hair and makeup these days, get dressed, breakfast, perhaps throw in a load of laundry.
Do you remember how many times you changed your work outfit in the mornings because the baby spat up on it?
Often, those times would involve an analysis: Is the spot not too noticeable if you rub on it with a wet cloth, or can a lock of hair or a sweater or a brooch cover it up?
Then there’s packing the milk and food the baby will have at day care that day, each in a properly labeled container. Is it one of those mornings you also have to pack a spare set of clothes? Don’t forget the stuffed animal or blankie.
Gather all your strength to carry the baby, the baby’s bag, your bag and anything else you need to the car, and bring the baby to day care and you to work.
(Moms of babies will know I just made it all sound much too easy.)
Once you’re at work, how many times do you go out to the car in a panic just to make sure you really did drop the baby off at day care and not leave her in the car seat?
On the other end of the Mom Morning is the Mom Evening. That’s a carefully choreographed dance in which every step must be played out exactly, or utter chaos ensues.
You rush to leave work to pick up the baby in time from day care. The buckling into the car seat and handling all the paraphernalia is a balancing act. At home, how m any trips into the house to unload it? Can the baby stay in a spot long enough for your second trip back to the car?
Somehow you feed the baby and make the adult supper too.
The dishes need to be washed, but the baby is crying – or laughing – or being cute – or needing another feeding – and of course, the diaper changes come at all times.
There’s bath time. Quality time. Another diaper change.
Uf! Put in a load of laundry. Uh-oh: Inside the washing machine is the other night’s load of laundry, now smelling musty. Give that a second wash instead.
Sometimes something happens to throw everything off its tracks: The phone rings, or you made a trip to the grocery store on the way home.
Then there’s bedtime, and whatever special routine you have, with books and stuffed animals and the night time feeding.
Sometimes it takes the kid forever to fall asleep. You read and read and read that mind-numbing book which of course you know by heart over and over and over again, even though you really have to go to the bathroom, or can barely stay awake, or need to fold those clothes that just finished tumbling in the dryer before they wrinkle.
Other times, you and the baby are wrapped so magically in the bedtime routine that it’s your own little world. The two of you are suspended in a precious eternity and feel you are blessed beyond measure and always will be so blessed, and your heart sings in wonder.
And then, suddenly, your child carries things to the car. She puts in a load of laundry for you. She makes breakfast.
The years have snuck by, somehow.
Between the two of you, things get done at a normal pace in the house. Chores are done on time again, and peace and control reign. You no longer wake up to or come home to dishes in the sink or laundry piles on the bed.
Now that your child cooperates, you’re getting closer to the mornings you know before you were a mom – and a jolt of fear hits you when, suddenly, you can see the empty nest, and those calm, peaceful mornings returning for good.
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.