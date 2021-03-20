HOLLY KOZELSKY: On our anniversary, let's please break up

It’s our one-year anniversary.
And like all toxic relationships, with its ups and its down, the end is near.
What do we call our first date? Winter of 2019, when you appeared in China, and I read about you and didn’t think you’d be that big a deal?
A few months later, when you had taken New York City by storm, sending people in droves to the hospital or, worse, morgues?
But that’s the big city. We live out in the country, in a small town. We’re not crowded together on subways or high rises. I wasn’t worried about you.
But I started paying attention.
Or do we count as our first day together March 7, when you set foot in Virginia?
Or March 20, when you barged into the West Piedmont Health Districts?
Yes, like all intense relationships that make you want to mark the milestones, it’s all a matter of small steps, until suddenly, I realized, you had taken over my life.
Like all heady relationships, it was a wild ride at first, full of delightful highs and excruciating lows.
At least I have been so lucky as to never had been sickened or killed. The relationship with you has been much more abusive for others.
Instead, you swept me off your feet when everything switched to work-from-home. Who knew doing my regular job over the internet in my favorite easy chair with the cat on my lap, bird on my shoulder and dog at my feet – seeing my gardens out the window -- could be so delightful? And that I could even do that in my pajamas if I wanted to?
There were times you dropped me into the depths of despair: The weeks of furlough from my job terrified me, because I have a young daughter to take care of.
Then another high, when I learned I’d make more on unemployment insurance from not working than I could possibly bring home in a paycheck. Wow!
Then you brought me low again, when I couldn’t get signed up for that unemployment insurance on the terribly confusing and inefficient and ridiculous Virginia Employment Commission website. I followed all the instructions it gave, including applying to several other jobs (which required a lot of time to update my resume, too) and even going on job interviews, to STILL be denied for the unemployment insurance from that week. Later, I found out my coworkers did get that unemployment insurance. Apparently, there was some type of go-around you had to magically and mysteriously know about -- but actually following the website directions was NOT the way.
As in all toxic relationships, I started getting too used to you, to the expense of all my friends and routine.
I quit going anywhere. I just stayed at home … all the time … which was fun for a while. Longer than I’d like to admit.
I didn’t notice being bored at home until around the fall.
Then, as happens when the new becomes old, I started letting myself go. I started developing bad habits and getting weird. I couldn’t tell if I was lazier, or if I was working more than I used to. Work started to blend into home life and home life started blending into work so there was no escape from either.
One day, in a fit, I tried to break it off. I couldn’t take it anymore, and I went back to the office.
However, you knew how to keep control.
I got a little cold with a cough, and these days, you can’t be anywhere coughing. They think the worst. Back home I went, where I could cough to my heart’s content in the privacy of my own home.
Yet again, I broke away from you. You nearly tricked me into turning into some type of weird hermit whom you couldn’t drag out of the house with a team of wild horses, but I took control.
I made it back to the office in January, and the world opened back up to me. Human companionship! Friends! Conversation! General public who once again can find me easily!
Bright lights! Big counters! ergonomically correct chair and desk height!
My coworkers and I each have our own parts of the building with at least 20 feet between each of us. However, we can still hear each other, and I can tell when they’re smiling, because their eyes twinkle above their masks.
Soon it will be back to inside the church sanctuary. People are closer there, and not all as careful with masks. But once all our church elders are vaccinated, and then when I’m vaccinated, it will be whole-on happy reunion.
Until then, we have 107.7 in the church parking lot, and beeping our horns for the “Amens,” to get us by.
Yes, you still have your grip on me. But we’re slipping away from each other.
We’ll call this a 1-year anniversary, but not a first anniversary, because there won’t be a second.
We’ll be free of this soon, but like any toxic relationship, you’ll probably have some sort of everlasting hold on us.
