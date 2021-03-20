HOLLY KOZELSKY: On our anniversary, let's please break up

Instead, you swept me off your feet when everything switched to work-from-home. Who knew doing my regular job over the internet in my favorite easy chair with the cat on my lap, bird on my shoulder and dog at my feet – seeing my gardens out the window -- could be so delightful? And that I could even do that in my pajamas if I wanted to?

There were times you dropped me into the depths of despair: The weeks of furlough from my job terrified me, because I have a young daughter to take care of.

Then another high, when I learned I’d make more on unemployment insurance from not working than I could possibly bring home in a paycheck. Wow!

Then you brought me low again, when I couldn’t get signed up for that unemployment insurance on the terribly confusing and inefficient and ridiculous Virginia Employment Commission website. I followed all the instructions it gave, including applying to several other jobs (which required a lot of time to update my resume, too) and even going on job interviews, to STILL be denied for the unemployment insurance from that week. Later, I found out my coworkers did get that unemployment insurance. Apparently, there was some type of go-around you had to magically and mysteriously know about -- but actually following the website directions was NOT the way.