HOLLY KOZELSKY: Our history of saving Christmas

There are plenty more, but we get the point.

And here we are now in the craziest Christmas season ever – at least, for most generations. There have been worse, for sure.

We’re all trapped at home during the pandemic. We haven’t had the Smith River Singers’ holiday concert, Ridgeway’s town festivities or the Roanoke Symphony Holiday Pops. It even was deemed too chancy for us to hang around outside while Ian Hogg lit up the Christmas tree in the Gravely-Lester Art Garden at Piedmont Arts, so we had to watch it over the computer at home.

But yet we still had a holiday parade. Charles Roark and Kathy Lawson came through with a unique way to pull that off: Anyone could participate, as long as they stayed in their vehicles – which, of course, had to be decorated for Christmas.

And the rest of us could watch it from home.

The theme of that parade was “Saving Christmas.”

There are some folks out there still concerned about Christmas gift plans gone awry, because deliveries by mail haven’t arrived, even a month or two after having been ordered.