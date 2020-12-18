HOLLY KOZELSKY: Our history of saving Christmas

This year’s MHC Christmas Parade took as its theme a title common to anyone with small children: “Saving Christmas.”
Only children realize how badly Santa Claus needs help to pull off the holiday – thanks to the plethora of Christmas cartoon specials showing how inept Santa Claus is.
In various Christmastime shows, Santa, or his sleigh or his reindeer, have some sort of seemingly insurmountable problem that only a small child (or a cartoon animal) can help. Otherwise, the delivery of Christmas gifts down chimneys throughout the world would not happen.
Of course, the original savior of the Santa Claus version of Christmas was Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. One Christmas Eve in the late 1930s, it was too foggy outside for Santa and his reindeer to travel through the night skies to deliver gifts.
The history of RADAR, which would have helped that night flight, dates back to the late 19th century, and it was developed during the early part of the 20th century, but it wouldn’t come into widespread use until World War II – a few years after Rudolph’s grand feat.
It wasn’t like Santa could pop some batteries out of toys in his sack to light up his flashlight, either, because, of course, we all know that “batteries not included” is the warning on every toy package.
Santa had decided to give up on Christmas deliveries that foggy night, until a young deer named Rudolph, who up until then was picked on for his shiny red nose, showed he could lead the way in the dark.
That miraculous save was immortalized in the 1939 book “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” written by Robert L. May and published by the department store Montgomery Ward, and later in song by countless crooners through the decades.
When I was growing up, around Christmastime regular children’s shows would have a special edition at Christmas about how Santa could not carry out his delivery duties – until the protagonist of that show saved the day.
Decades later, when my daughter was a toddler hooked on “Dora the Explorer,” I saw the same thing happen with a new generation. Santa had some problem, and only Dora's cousin Diego and the gang got the Christmas sleigh deliveries back on track.
I had some help from friends to make this list of other characters who have saved Christmas by helping Santa Claus. Melody Hubbard Reynolds, Sarah Wait, Myron Smith, Susan Henderson, Lynn Pritchett, Melody Margrave, Greg Hackenberg, Kari Beth Bullins, Traci Knight Morton and Kerri Carter helped come up with this list:
Earnest, Inspector Gadget, Elmo, Rupert, Gekko from PJ Masks, Flicker from Handy Mann, Felix the Cat, Mickey Mouse, Cindy Lou Whoo from Whoville, the Grinch (after a change of heart), the Flintstones, the Smurfs, Pete the Cat, Spot, Tim Allen as "The Santa Clause," Buddy’s Half Brother, Richard in the "Amazing World of Gumball," Noddy from "Noddy’s Toyland Adventures," the PAW Patrol, a toy in Veggietales, Masha and the Bear, Teen Titans, Bill and Mandy, Super Monsters, Super Drew, Fergie, Sonic, the Glo Friends, J.P. Patches, the Backyardigans and my personal favorite, Pac-Man (after Santa got tangled up with the Pac-Man ghosts).
There are plenty more, but we get the point.
And here we are now in the craziest Christmas season ever – at least, for most generations. There have been worse, for sure.
We’re all trapped at home during the pandemic. We haven’t had the Smith River Singers’ holiday concert, Ridgeway’s town festivities or the Roanoke Symphony Holiday Pops. It even was deemed too chancy for us to hang around outside while Ian Hogg lit up the Christmas tree in the Gravely-Lester Art Garden at Piedmont Arts, so we had to watch it over the computer at home.
But yet we still had a holiday parade. Charles Roark and Kathy Lawson came through with a unique way to pull that off: Anyone could participate, as long as they stayed in their vehicles – which, of course, had to be decorated for Christmas.
And the rest of us could watch it from home.
The theme of that parade was “Saving Christmas.”
There are some folks out there still concerned about Christmas gift plans gone awry, because deliveries by mail haven’t arrived, even a month or two after having been ordered.
That, however, isn’t a problem for anyone who shopped locally (and there are still a few more days for that). Just wear your mask and don’t crowd others. All the merchants I’ve visited have been doing that in their cheerful, welcoming shops.
There’s no telling what the cartoon characters will make out of this year’s near-miss Christmas in future television specials.
But there’s one thing for sure. We don’t need Federal Express or concerts or gifts under the tree to really celebrate what Christmas is all about.
In fact, perhaps things being shaken up this year will put our focus on what we’re really celebrating.
Merry Christmas.
Holly's favorite stories and columns from 2020
Writing for the Bulletin is so fascinating and rewarding that it's hard to narrow it down, but I tried: the superstar excitement of Jeremy O. Harris; advocacy and care of people in rest homes with the exposure of a scabies outbreak; the worries and sorrow when Janeen Valentine went missing, then was found; the cute story of the Little Black Hen, who since has garnered a large following on social media and in the community; and the overall fun of The Stroller, the column that's a chat with your friends over coffee each morning.
Family members look at the steep curve where Janeen Jamison Valentine plunged to her death just half a mile from her home -- the curve where Chipper and Patti Johnson have been trying for years to get a guardrail installed.
The little black hen isn't finding her right place in the world.
Jeremy O. Harris is a native of Martinsville who had a dream, from Carlisle School to Yale to Broadway. Now he has 12 Tony nominations as a playwright and an HBO deal working. Read the life story he has written.
There are many ways to slice and onion.
The son and attorney of a resident of Blue Ridge Therapy Connection and staff members say an outbreak of scabies -- a precursor to the COVID-19 outbreak that has hit more than a quarter of the residents -- was not made public.
Janeen Valentine went missing in July, and I wrote occasional stories about the search and prayers for her. When her body finally was found in…
Each Sunday I have a column about some little slice of life. I never imagined that the one about the little black hen would be such a big hit …
Major publications all over the world, including Vanity Fair, Playboy and the New York Times, have interviewed Jeremy O. Harris, playwright of…
This Stroller, that Stroller -- any Stroller would do! I write most, but not all, of the Stroller columns. The Stroller is a community convers…
I spent weeks working on this article, talking to dozens of people to get the picture of inappropriate care at a nursing home. I was boiling m…
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!