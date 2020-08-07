HOLLY KOZELSKY: Peas and porch swing

When my sister was in fourth grade, she got in trouble for not doing a class assignment correctly.
She wrote an essay about sitting on the porch swing with Mom, eating peas straight out of the bowl.
The trouble about her essay, her teacher told her, was that it did not meet the requirement: Write about one of the special times in your life.
The teacher was looking for an essay about a trip to Disney World, or at least the state fair, or if your family couldn’t make it out that far, perhaps a day in Greensboro or even a special church homecoming -- you know, those unforgettable moments.
My sister wouldn’t want me telling for how many years we’ve been remembering that day when she was fourth-grader sitting next to Mom, but it has been right many.
And contrary to that teacher’s point, my sister still remembers that moment to this day, and it reigns supreme in her memories of special times.
Mom talked about that moment for the rest of her life.
I can picture that scene vividly, just from hearing them both tell about it – and I wasn’t even there.
Sitting next to Mom, engaged in simple pleasures, were beautiful experiences then and precious memories now. How rich the love – and delicious the peas and comfortable the porch swing – that a memory like that still tops all those of commercial entertainments that occurred away from home, outside of our normal routine.
That was in a different time, and a different place as well. That was in the days of three-channel TV, big gas-guzzling cars, fish sticks and meatloaf, Wham and Bochephus, back in little Siler City, N.C.
Now we’re in the days of Netflix, SUVs, quinoa and black beans, Ariana Grande and Beyonce, in Henry County, Va.
And my daughter loves to sit on the porch swing.
We live in an old house, just as the houses I grew up in as a child were old houses. And an old house simply should have a porch swing.
Only in this house, that hasn’t been the case. Our house should have a long front porch, but it doesn’t. I was told that the porch was destroyed by fire when a grandson tried to fry a turkey on the porch in the 1970s.
The side porch off the kitchen is not wide enough for a porch swing. I’ve been looking for years for an old, used porch swing I could get to fit it, to no avail.
I thought I found one once and got it in the trunk of my car all by myself, then back out again once I got home, and lugged it all the way over to the porch, where I discovered it was 2 inches too wide for the spot.
That’s when I taped a piece of paper with the width of the porch swing I’d need to the inside of the glove box of the car. I already have dimensions of other things taped there, along with a measuring tape, just in case. You never know what you might run into.
One day last year, poking around Larry J’s on my way home from Stuart, I found it: a sturdy, small porch swing.
I ran to the car for my measurement and tape measure. Yes! It was exactly the right size.
It needed to be washed and painted, and it nagged at me for a whole year from its spot in the outbuilding. Finally, a few weeks ago, my daughter and I pulled it out and spent a few days getting it into shape.
Now it’s my daughter’s headquarters. She loves to sit there, and so do I, enjoying the views of the gardens, the hum and buzz of the hummingbirds, the chirping of the finches and the cooing of the mourning doves, our dogs snoozing at our feet.
This weekend was fall planting time, and pea seeds went into the rows in the ground. Like her aunt and her grandmother, my daughter loves peas.
Through the years I’ve put a lot of effort into bringing my daughter exciting places and exposing her to all sorts of wonderful and educational experiences.
But in the end, what I hope she will reflect back upon most about her childhood is that porch swing she painted with her mother, and those peas we grew ourselves.
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!