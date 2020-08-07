HOLLY KOZELSKY: Peas and porch swing

That was in a different time, and a different place as well. That was in the days of three-channel TV, big gas-guzzling cars, fish sticks and meatloaf, Wham and Bochephus, back in little Siler City, N.C.

Now we’re in the days of Netflix, SUVs, quinoa and black beans, Ariana Grande and Beyonce, in Henry County, Va.

And my daughter loves to sit on the porch swing.

We live in an old house, just as the houses I grew up in as a child were old houses. And an old house simply should have a porch swing.

Only in this house, that hasn’t been the case. Our house should have a long front porch, but it doesn’t. I was told that the porch was destroyed by fire when a grandson tried to fry a turkey on the porch in the 1970s.

The side porch off the kitchen is not wide enough for a porch swing. I’ve been looking for years for an old, used porch swing I could get to fit it, to no avail.

I thought I found one once and got it in the trunk of my car all by myself, then back out again once I got home, and lugged it all the way over to the porch, where I discovered it was 2 inches too wide for the spot.