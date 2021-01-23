HOLLY KOZELSKY: Proper answer cancels the speculation

Come along with me to solve this mystery in real time.

I'll take you with me on this journey that, in the end, might give an interesting answer or might just embarrass myself by showing not only me but the whole world that I am an unreasonable hypochondriac.

That's the risk of starting to write a column and promising to turn it in for publication before even knowing the answer.

I've been sick a few times since this pandemic began, so I'm going to get that new antibodies test to see if I might have had COVID-19.

You're always hearing people here and there who swear they've had COVID-19 -- even folks who were coughing in November and December 2019, months before the first official case in the U.S. was announced.

"I had it then, I know I did. They just didn't know it yet," they would swear.

Then they might say something like, "It was the sickest I've ever been. I thought I'd die," or "I wasn't that sick. They carry on all about this coronavirus for nothing."

Those types of comments always make me roll my eyes.