HOLLY KOZELSKY: Proper answer cancels the speculation

Come along with me to solve this mystery in real time.
I'll take you with me on this journey that, in the end, might give an interesting answer or might just embarrass myself by showing not only me but the whole world that I am an unreasonable hypochondriac.
That's the risk of starting to write a column and promising to turn it in for publication before even knowing the answer.
I've been sick a few times since this pandemic began, so I'm going to get that new antibodies test to see if I might have had COVID-19.
You're always hearing people here and there who swear they've had COVID-19 -- even folks who were coughing in November and December 2019, months before the first official case in the U.S. was announced.
"I had it then, I know I did. They just didn't know it yet," they would swear.
Then they might say something like, "It was the sickest I've ever been. I thought I'd die," or "I wasn't that sick. They carry on all about this coronavirus for nothing."
Those types of comments always make me roll my eyes.
Well, way back in April, when all were on hyperalert for it, and worrying about every little cough and sneeze, I was really sick for about a week. I had a sore throat and my bones ached, and I was constantly freezing cold -- just couldn't get warm, no matter how many layers of clothes I wore, with the house heat on high and me lying under the covers in bed.
Oddly, during those days my temperature measured normal, though I was suffering terribly. I also couldn't stay awake and slept all day and all night.
After a few days of that, I felt a different kind of sick. I started coughing, and my body felt hot and achy, and I felt tired but not as constantly sleepy. I had a fever, with my temperature 2 degrees higher than normal.
For about two weeks after that experience, I kept coughing, but worse, I had no energy. I also didn't care about anything. All I wanted to do was lie around and read books or watch YouTube videos, and I could not care less about going outside to work in the yard.
That was fairly worrisome, because I have about an acre filled with flower beds and herb gardens that have to be weeded constantly or they look terrible. In my mind were images of them all going over to weeds, and I mysteriously didn't care.
At some point in May, I completely snapped out of that malaise and rushed outside to tend the gardens, and it seems like I didn't come back in until some super hot day in July.
Three other times since then, I've been sick with coughing and sneezing, and one of those times, with fever as well.
So -- I was ready for some answers. I went online to the Kroger Pharmacy and made a Wednesday appointment for the antibodies test.
I was so excited about it I could hardly wait. When I got to Kroger, I was told they were out of tests -- the computer just automatically made appointments when it shouldn't have.
I was overcome with disappointment even while realizing it was silly to have gotten myself so worked up about it.
The pharmacy worker told me to call before going back. Monday morning, I called first thing -- they did have the antibodies test -- so I drove straight there.
There was no line for it at all. I filled out a form, paid $25, and a lady took me to a room, where she stuck my finger. I barely felt it. She squeezed a drop of blood onto a tester.
I did a little shopping, and 15 minutes later I came back for my results, which, by then, I had worked myself up into thinking would be positive.
--
OK. In the spirit of live reporting, I wrote most of that at home, and the last three paragraphs right there in Kroger, on my phone (miracles of modern technology).
Now I'm back at home, where I can hang my head and report that my antibodies test was negative.
That knowledge filled me with a renewed panic over the disease, because although it doesn't bother some people, it makes others really suffer.
Right after i got those negative results, I walked through the vitamins section toward the checkout line, so I tossed into the buggy some Vitamin C's, some Vitamin D's because I read something about them but don't remember what, and also some multivitamins.
Ten-packs of disposable masks were half priced, so I threw some of those in the buggy as well.
I've just gotten home, washed and sanitized my hands and arms up to the elbows and taken my vitamins.
Now I sit here at the freshly sanitized computer to click the button to turn in this column.
