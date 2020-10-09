HOLLY KOZELSKY: Remember those trapped in jails and nursing homes

If you think the pandemic separations have been hard on you, think about people in more vulnerable positions.
The elderly and infirm who live in long-term care facilities now have too much in common with inmates in jails and prisons: Both patients and prisoners are trapped somewhere they can’t escape, lonely for lack of visitors, perhaps even unable to communicate with the outside world.
Outbreaks have run rampant through both types of places. Administrators of both are secretive about what happens inside their walls, and staff are not allowed to talk about it.
Many residents in long-term care facilities can’t hear enough for phone calls and can’t see or write well enough for letters.
Some can’t even understand why their beloved family members no longer come see them.
Dozens of nursing home staff members have talked with me privately over the past several months about what they and the residents are going through.
Based on what they and the residents’ families tell me, most of the staff are very caring. They treat the residents with love. They laugh and joke with them in good times. They hold their hands and pray with them in worrisome times.
With grace and fortitude, they lovingly play the role of family to patients who may not have much time left to see their own loved ones.
In addition to life-or-death concerns, patients’ standards of living have fallen considerably. Many had depended on family to bring them the food they like and do their laundry. Those comforts of home have been cancelled.
Now let’s move to the de facto prisoners who are trapped behind actual bars.
Support Local Journalism
Several have written me letters in response to articles I’ve written. Unlike with the nursing homes, it’s nearly impossible to follow up on their concerns.
They can’t call me unless family members or friends pay money into an account that lets them. Even so, their calls are monitored, and they fear retribution. Some who have worked in the jails has told me they are right to feel that way.
They can mail me letters, but getting stamps, and getting past censors, is a problem. Visits are out, and no one call call an inmate.
They have written:
- “I have no voice over here nor do I have a name. I am a number.”
- “The neglect & mistreatment ranges from out in & out going mail, to be honest, it may not even get sent out.”
- “With the effects of the pandemic taking a toll on our lives, I feel that cleaning supplies should be mandatory around the clock … Jails/prisons are tinderboxes for infection & infectious diseases!”
- “We’ve attempted to file grievances, but haven’t been able to file because officers will not give them to us. If you wrote on a request form you’re either denied or shipped to another kennel, dang, I mean jail!”
- “All lives matter. Just because we’re locked up, we shouldn’t be treated unfairly … we matter too.”
- “I and others have been housed in a cell with a minimum of 15-20 other inmates who have not been tested” as had been stated in an article, based off information the people in charge had given.
- “I’m in a 16-bunk pod with two bathrooms but as of now we have 20 people one of whom just came from Sovah Health with a temperature of 102 degrees.”
- “Several people in here are showing flu-like symptoms but they have not or will not test anyone especially the ones they are bringing from the streets. … We fear each and every moment that we may contact this. Some of us only have weeks or months to go, others longer, but with no visitation from anyone we fear we may not see our loved ones again.”
- “Being in the same cell for several months it is almost everyday someone new comes off ‘the street’ straight into populations with no more than a temperature check.”
- “I am an inmate here with around --- months left on a --- month sentence who cannot get the first piece of information about stated ‘home-monitoring’ or this ‘commuted sentence.’ Everyday I feel that this minimal – months I have left may be a death sentence.”
- “In the last week we have gotten five new men in our pod none of them being tested prior to coming here. These men and myself pray everyday that we get the blessing to see our wives, husbands, parents, children, friends again” but that’s in the hands of the people in charge.
When it comes to human beings, out of sight should not mean out of mind.
As humans, you don’t have to know somebody to care about them (“Love thy neighbor as you love thyself” is symbolic; it’s not just about the woman next door).
Nursing homes seem to have done a great job of working out ways of visits and video calls. The jails should give free calls and stamps to inmates during this crisis to keep their communications going.
People should be redesigning this horrific practice of mass incarceration for our elderly and infirm, shifting to a new norm of smaller and more friendly housing units for those who can’t live alone.
People like you and me should support the efforts of jail and nursing home reform led by people who know more about those issues than we do.
And here’s something we can all do right here, right now – and throw it on the prayer list at church this morning: Remember those who are prisoners -- both literally and figuratively -- every day, in our thoughts and prayers.
In the words of one of the inmates, “I understand most of us have committed a crime. I’m not here to argue that point. All I’m asking for and/or seeking is fair treatment and compassion.”
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!