HOLLY KOZELSKY: Remember those trapped in jails and nursing homes

If you think the pandemic separations have been hard on you, think about people in more vulnerable positions.

The elderly and infirm who live in long-term care facilities now have too much in common with inmates in jails and prisons: Both patients and prisoners are trapped somewhere they can’t escape, lonely for lack of visitors, perhaps even unable to communicate with the outside world.

Outbreaks have run rampant through both types of places. Administrators of both are secretive about what happens inside their walls, and staff are not allowed to talk about it.

Many residents in long-term care facilities can’t hear enough for phone calls and can’t see or write well enough for letters.

Some can’t even understand why their beloved family members no longer come see them.

Dozens of nursing home staff members have talked with me privately over the past several months about what they and the residents are going through.

Based on what they and the residents’ families tell me, most of the staff are very caring. They treat the residents with love. They laugh and joke with them in good times. They hold their hands and pray with them in worrisome times.