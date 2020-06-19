HOLLY KOZELSKY: Samson Hairston says racism 'ain't over -- but it's fading'

“You didn’t make much, but money was money then,” he said.

“I remember all that like it wasn’t any more than a year ago.”

He pointed out toward the road.

There was a time he would sit outside there – a little to the left of the store, closer to the road – to catch the bus to Martinsville. The trip cost 25 cents.

Once inside Martinsville, though, he had to be on his toes.

Racism was a rampant threat. A black person couldn’t walk on the same side of the road as a white person. If he saw a white person, he was obliged to cross the road, he said.

Racism has always been a problem, and “it still ain’t over with – but it’s fading,” he said. “It’s fading. “

Hairston was in the Navy, and now four of his kids are in the Navy.