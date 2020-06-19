HOLLY KOZELSKY: Samson Hairston says racism 'ain't over -- but it's fading'

Sitting on the glider on the porch at Leatherwood Grocery, Samson L. Hairston said he had just seen something he never before has seen in his life.
A bluebird chased a squirrel – and Hairston gave a rousing account of their antics.
“I never thought I’d see a bluebird chase a squirrel, but I have seen some things you’d never believe in my 83 years of life,” he said.
There’s plenty of room for two on that glider, so let’s sit down for a chat. Mr. Hairston, tell us about the things we never would believe.
For one thing, he has been coming to Leatherwood Grocery about all his life. Though that hasn’t changed, a whole lot of other things have.
He has lived most of his life on Elijah Circle, about a mile and a half down from the big wooden store that was built in 1930.
He committed to that neighborhood in a big way when he was just 16 years old: He bought 20 acres of land there.
“There’s no telling what that would be worth now,” he said.
He got the money from working at Hooker and Bassett Furniture Company, which eventually changed its name to just Hooker Furniture Company.
He made 75 cents an hour. “My mother and my aunt worked right beside me,” he said.
“You didn’t make much, but money was money then,” he said.
“I remember all that like it wasn’t any more than a year ago.”
He pointed out toward the road.
There was a time he would sit outside there – a little to the left of the store, closer to the road – to catch the bus to Martinsville. The trip cost 25 cents.
Once inside Martinsville, though, he had to be on his toes.
Racism was a rampant threat. A black person couldn’t walk on the same side of the road as a white person. If he saw a white person, he was obliged to cross the road, he said.
Racism has always been a problem, and “it still ain’t over with – but it’s fading,” he said. “It’s fading. “
“But then, things weren’t like what it is now,” he said. “It was a little race problem. They didn’t want you – I used to catch the bus there. Twenty-five cents to go to Martinsville. – A little race problem. It still ain’t over with.”
Hairston was in the Navy, and now four of his kids are in the Navy.
He has five “original kids” and a handful of other kids he has raised, too – “because when you live with a woman six months, you are considered as the mother and father” together to the children of either one of them, he said.
“I got some kids that, they wouldn’t know me if they saw my picture, and I’ve always been a good father I think.
“Racist has never been my problem, ‘cause I’ve got some” of different colors.”
He talked a bit about wanting to go to New Rochelle, N.Y., where he had lived for a spell, to visit his family for the Fourth of July.
Then he paused.
“Up there in Martinsville, you had to cross the road.
“I’ve seen it. I’ve seen it. It was awful. But I thank God -- Martin Luther King said, ‘One day we can join hands together and say, I’m free at last, I’m free at last. Thank God almighty, free at last.”
As King had predicted, Hairston knew one day things would change, he said.
“And they have.”
After a spell, he stood up. He looped his bags around the handlebar of the red bicycle he always rides up and down Chatham Road, and headed out for home.
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.