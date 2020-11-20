HOLLY KOZELSKY: The clandestine part of Christmas preparations

It’s time for that annual sneak into the liquor store.
First, though, park at the shoe store next door, then carefully scope out the parking lot to be sure there’s no one there you know.
Especially not anyone from church.
Of course, if you run into one of your church family inside the liquor store, you’re both caught, and you can’t tell on each other without revealing how you know. But it still would be embarrassing.
Grandmother’s classic fruitcake is supposed to be made two months before Christmas, and then you gradually pour a little brandy over it every now and then until the holiday. It has to soak in good.
Mincemeat for a pie for Grandpa also calls for booze. It’s supposed to be cooked with beef suit, apples, raisins, lemon rind and a tiny bit of chopped almonds and candied citrus peel – and a cup of brandy.
For the vegetarians of the family, I make them with butter instead of the beef suet, but I figured no one would protest the brandy.
Like the fruitcake, mincemeat is made ahead, about six weeks before you bake the pie. You cook together all the ingredients but the brandy, then stir in the brandy and seal the mixture into two sterilized Mason jars, and keep it in the refrigerator.
Grandpa, who turned 99 this year, said it was his favorite pie when he was a boy in Boston, and the tradition must continue.
The grandmother of the fruitcake is from another branch of the family. My daughter takes a key role in making that each year, so that a part of her grandmother lives within her strong at the holidays.
The 11-year-old was pretty nervous about the brandy, because she's under 21.
“Am I allowed to pour it on the cake?” she asked.
“You’re allowed to pour it on the cake,” I said, “and you can eat a piece, too. It would just be illegal for me to sell you a piece, once the brandy is in it.”
There’s not much chance she would eat the fruitcake, though. She makes several of our traditional family foods that she hasn’t started eating yet, but she still should know how to cook.
The time will come.
She also doesn’t seem to know how fruitcake is the butt of so many jokes, especially around the holidays. She probably will feel I pulled on over on her once she becomes aware.
However, blame factory-made fruitcake for that (and those awful candied cherries and pineapples – yuck! – that don’t even cross my threshold). Grandmother’s fruitcake, soaked in brandy, topped with homemade marzipan and properly covered in smooth fondant, is an experience to be reckoned with.
In fact, the first time I took fruitcake to the other branch of the family who did not know the tradition, the men made fun of it. However, once I told them it had been soaked in brandy, not only did they try it, but they scarfed it right down.
The other day, right when I finished interviewing a couple of women for an article, I told them that I was going straight to the liquor store after our meeting but just for brandy for the fruitcake.
They laughed and shared stories of when they’ve been in liquor stores, too.
One of them recalled the time she and her mother went to buy some rum to make a rum cake. Once they had parked the car in front of the Martinsville ABC store, neither wanted to go in there, worried who would catch them. They left that parking lot without exiting the car and drove to the other liquor store in Ridgeway, where they hoped there would be less chance of someone recognizing them.
To their shock, someone did: The salesclerk was one of the members of their church.
They clarified to him that they were just getting a cake ingredient.
The other woman said she worked in a liquor store when she was in college. She would be sent to different store locations, so her presence would surprise customers she had just seen in one store buying alcohol the next day buying more booze in the other store.
We shared a few laughs about the way people sneak around at the ABC store when it occurred to me that this would make a great column topic, and I told them so.
So there’s my story and theirs – but in the vein of a journalist protecting her sources, their names are my secret. It’s called protecting the identity of your sources when revealing their identities would get them in trouble.
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.
