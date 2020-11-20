HOLLY KOZELSKY: The clandestine part of Christmas preparations

In fact, the first time I took fruitcake to the other branch of the family who did not know the tradition, the men made fun of it. However, once I told them it had been soaked in brandy, not only did they try it, but they scarfed it right down.

The other day, right when I finished interviewing a couple of women for an article, I told them that I was going straight to the liquor store after our meeting but just for brandy for the fruitcake.

They laughed and shared stories of when they’ve been in liquor stores, too.

One of them recalled the time she and her mother went to buy some rum to make a rum cake. Once they had parked the car in front of the Martinsville ABC store, neither wanted to go in there, worried who would catch them. They left that parking lot without exiting the car and drove to the other liquor store in Ridgeway, where they hoped there would be less chance of someone recognizing them.

To their shock, someone did: The salesclerk was one of the members of their church.

They clarified to him that they were just getting a cake ingredient.