HOLLY KOZELSKY: The holiday cleanup awaits menacingly

At the start of December we transformed our house to a winter wonderland. During those first three weeks I lamented that the holiday season was only about a month long, a mere 1/12th of our existence. That wasn’t enough time for full enjoyment.

Around the fourth week, though, I started getting lazy.

I missed a few nights here and there of going around to every window to turn on the little twinkling, battery-operated candles. I didn’t care if a string of lights outside was unplugged. An ornament knocked down by a cat just stayed there on the floor.

It hit me that the Christmas decorations are just like the flowers in the gardens. Each has its season. The daffodils will be in bloom for a month – the peonies for a few weeks – the zinnias for a couple of months – and then the garlands, Christmas trees and colorful lights for their month.

Really, January is the only dry spell, because we’re liable to see hellebores and the crocuses, and very possibly some daffodils, in February.

The early days of Christmas decorating in December are like the first days of bloom of flowers. Now, however, we’re in deadheading season.