HOLLY KOZELSKY: The holiday cleanup awaits menacingly

I gave up too easily.
I went upstairs, moved aside the dresser, opened the little door, stooped down to my hands and knees and crawled inside the creepy crawlspace, underneath the low ceiling of rafters and insulation.
I pulled out a few big plastic storage tubs and set them aside, really blocking my escape route. Then I crawled farther inside the spooky zone, grit on the plywood floor poking through my jeans to my knees, and reached the bulky green tote, and the huge red one behind it, too.
Clumsily, I carried them both downstairs and set them in the hall. We would fill and return these, I figured, before going back for more. I called my daughter: “It’s time to pack up the Christmas stuff and put it away,” I said.
“Now?” she wailed in surprise. “But I love them!”
“They are nice to have,” I said, agreeing too easily. I lined up those two big boxes next to the hall wall, where they’ve been in our way for the past few days.
It wasn’t the joy of the Christmas decorations that held me off on putting them away, however. It was just pure laziness, or perhaps the dread of all the joyless drudgery it would entail.
That is going to be a lot of hassle.
Around about in July, I started daydreaming about decorating for Christmas. December seemed too terribly far away. The twinkling lights, the red and green, the lovely, decorated Fraser firs seemed like an alternate universe.
At the start of December we transformed our house to a winter wonderland. During those first three weeks I lamented that the holiday season was only about a month long, a mere 1/12th of our existence. That wasn’t enough time for full enjoyment.
Around the fourth week, though, I started getting lazy.
I missed a few nights here and there of going around to every window to turn on the little twinkling, battery-operated candles. I didn’t care if a string of lights outside was unplugged. An ornament knocked down by a cat just stayed there on the floor.
It hit me that the Christmas decorations are just like the flowers in the gardens. Each has its season. The daffodils will be in bloom for a month – the peonies for a few weeks – the zinnias for a couple of months – and then the garlands, Christmas trees and colorful lights for their month.
Really, January is the only dry spell, because we’re liable to see hellebores and the crocuses, and very possibly some daffodils, in February.
The early days of Christmas decorating in December are like the first days of bloom of flowers. Now, however, we’re in deadheading season.
In the garden, flowers would be dead or dropping, and we would have to go about clipping them off. Now, it’s the needles of the Christmas tree that are dried and drooping, ugly. You can only glance at the Christmas tree quickly but don’t let your gaze linger, for the disappointments it would reveal.
Christmas decorating is a whole lot of work but rewarding. Taking down and putting those decorations away is a whole lot of work but not rewarding, unless you are intensely motivated by the end goal of a tidy home and clean floor.
Well, a new year warrants a newly cleaned, tidied house, so here goes.
