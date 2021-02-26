HOLLY KOZELSKY: The Phase brought on by grandmother

When my grandmother died, she left behind a house full of treasures from her travels around the world – and a large family. I figured I’d never get the things I wanted from her house, because there would be too much competition.
But I did.
I got the black-bordered, colorful wool afghan that her mother had made, that she used to cover me with when I spent the night at her house.
That was special, because by then, she had emphysema, and the walk down the hall was a long journey for her. At any hour of the night, I’d awaken to hear her slow, heavy footsteps, one at a time, with heaving breaths between them. Then the shadow would appear by the doorway, and finally she would collapse against the doorjamb.
She’d catch a deep breath, then stumble into the room and grab up the afghan that was folded at the foot of the bed where I slept. With what must have been a Herculean effort, she’d toss it closer to me.
“Don’t you need this blanket, honey? It’s cold tonight,” she would say.
How could the grandchildren not all fight for this afghan with which she had gone through so much trouble to cover us?
The other thing I wanted was the Phase 10 card game we played through all odd hours of the night when we weren’t in bed.
That’s a great thing a college student and an elderly grandmother have in common – their sleeping habits don’t necessarily match those of the rest of the world, but they are compatible with each other’s.
We would sit up during all hours of dark night or wee morning playing Phase 10, over and over again. Sometimes my cousin Heather also would be there for our past-midnight matches. Often we would make our way through a pack of Oreo cookies while playing.
After my grandmother passed away, I got the Phase 10 cards, too.
They stay on a high shelf on a living room bookcase – a place of pride.
I had not played that game with my cousin in the 25 years since our grandmother died until the weekend my cousin was going to visit us – which overlapped with Game Night at church.
There could be no other option than to play Phase 10 with our grandmother’s very own cards.
Betty Jones of Bedford loves Phase 10, too. She came to Game Night with her own deck of Phase 10 cards and handy printouts that help each player keep track of the phase he or she is on.
My cousin Heather and I practically had butterflies in our stomachs when the game started.
First time in 25 years.
The game didn’t go as smoothly as we remembered. Our grandmother would shuffle the deck like magic, cards dancing swiftly and effortlessly together. We couldn't shuffle nearly as well she could.
During play, the cards would be fanned neatly in each person’s hand.
During Game Night at church, we were all thumbs, fumbling through the game slowly. Cards were stuck together or dropped.
Betty Jones offered us her nice, new deck of slick Phase 10 cards.
We thanked her but kept going as it was. We bumbled along slowly and awkwardly.
She offered again.
We explained why this old, sticky, soft-at-the-edges deck of cards meant so much and how we were reliving our evenings with our grandmother.
Betty’s eyes softened, and ours teared up.
Tears were wiped away, and the slow but fun and competitive game resumed.
I don’t remember who won those games that night, but I remember Betty Jones being as fierce and plotting a player as our grandmother was.
There had been another Game Night scheduled for March of last year, and we had the Phase 10 ready to take – though that time I would have been happy to play the game with Betty’s good deck of cards, with my grandmother’s cards sitting beside me.
That Game Night was one of the first things canceled because of the pandemic, and since then – just a couple of weeks ago -- Ms. Betty has lost a son to the coronavirus. Our prayers go out to her.
We hope soon to get together for another Game Night, and we’ll play Phase 10 and also whatever her son’s favorite game had been.
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 208.