HOLLY KOZELSKY: The Phase brought on by grandmother

When my grandmother died, she left behind a house full of treasures from her travels around the world – and a large family. I figured I’d never get the things I wanted from her house, because there would be too much competition.

But I did.

I got the black-bordered, colorful wool afghan that her mother had made, that she used to cover me with when I spent the night at her house.

That was special, because by then, she had emphysema, and the walk down the hall was a long journey for her. At any hour of the night, I’d awaken to hear her slow, heavy footsteps, one at a time, with heaving breaths between them. Then the shadow would appear by the doorway, and finally she would collapse against the doorjamb.

She’d catch a deep breath, then stumble into the room and grab up the afghan that was folded at the foot of the bed where I slept. With what must have been a Herculean effort, she’d toss it closer to me.

“Don’t you need this blanket, honey? It’s cold tonight,” she would say.

How could the grandchildren not all fight for this afghan with which she had gone through so much trouble to cover us?