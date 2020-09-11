HOLLY KOZELSKY: The rooster hasn't paid any attention to the new soon-to-be hens -- yet

The chicks are on the loose, enjoying life’s delights – clover, bugs, sunshine and shade -- entirely ignorant of the dark and cold winter to come.
Actually, their “chick” days are well past them, although they aren’t grown yet. Imagine teenage chickens: They have the shape and feathers of hens, but aren’t that big.
The old flock was getting low. Thanks to a few natural deaths and a few murders by a vicious hen (that pecking order is serious business), it was down to four.
We were only getting an egg every now and then, but at the same time, we weren’t having to buy and haul those 40-pound bags of chicken feed too often, and cleaning out the chicken coop was no longer as disgusting and unpleasant as it used to be.
It was down to the lovely blond Buff Orpington rooster, Buster (as I call him) or Oliver Boliver Butt (as my daughter and her friends claim he is named) and his two white hens and one red hen, Rosie. She was in charge, and Buster was the hen-pecked husband who, like the two white hens, followed her orders.
Yes, it would have been an easy winter with just those four, but we ended up replenishing the flock.
So we hauled out the chicken tub, warming lamp and little feeders and waterers from under the house for the cute, fluffy biddies.
During the days, we’d put them in a small cage, open to the ground, which we move around to fresh lawn every day. They had to use that cage in shifts, when it wasn’t the guinea pigs’ turn. That’s the school guinea pigs, who came temporarily during the two weeks in spring that school closed because of the pandemic … and guess what …
When the chicks were about half grown – with their feathers and body sizes enough to keep them warm on summer nights -- we fixed up and reinforced the secondary chicken coop, which borders the main coop, and put the babies in it.
They flitted and hopped about in great excitement, exploring all the corners, the nesting box, the ramp and, weeks into it, finally the chicken-sized swing.
In July, when they first went into the coop, they looked thrilled with that new world. They didn’t know that we were giving the grown chickens in the coop next to them time to get used to them, so the old ones wouldn’t attack the new ones when they all were together.
Finally came the day to open that coop door. The grown chickens, who are used to freedom every day, remained locked in their coop as a safety measure.
The half-sized chickens wandered out slowly and carefully, until they found the Korean lilac bush that’s against the main chicken coop. They all sat under it, and that was their destination for the first two weeks of freedom.
The hens inside their coop paced back and forth, looking at the new ones.
After orientation, we let the big and little chickens out at the same time.
By then, they didn’t care about each other. The two flocks ignore each other.
The time will come when the rooster notices he has seven new hens to crow over. However, he’s a gentlemanly fellow, and through all the three years of his life, has only been caught in the act two or three times. That’s a far cry from our first rooter, the Rhode Island Red Henry, whose shenanigans every day, all day long, would make you blush (when my daughter was little: “Mama, why is Henry bothering that hen?” over and over).
These are the beautiful days, when pretty gray and red and brown and blond and white chickens meander about lawns and gardens and among flowers.
Yet the dark hours are increasing, and soon it will be cold.
Next month, flowers and plants will die in the frost, and the landscape suddenly will turn littered and barren. Eventually, the world will turn cold and darker.
What will the chickens think? During the dull, chilly days of winter, will they remember back to the lovely afternoons of summer and wonder what happened?
Or will it never cross their mind, and they’ll just go about their business, day by day?
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!