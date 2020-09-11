HOLLY KOZELSKY: The rooster hasn't paid any attention to the new soon-to-be hens -- yet

During the days, we’d put them in a small cage, open to the ground, which we move around to fresh lawn every day. They had to use that cage in shifts, when it wasn’t the guinea pigs’ turn. That’s the school guinea pigs, who came temporarily during the two weeks in spring that school closed because of the pandemic … and guess what …

When the chicks were about half grown – with their feathers and body sizes enough to keep them warm on summer nights -- we fixed up and reinforced the secondary chicken coop, which borders the main coop, and put the babies in it.

They flitted and hopped about in great excitement, exploring all the corners, the nesting box, the ramp and, weeks into it, finally the chicken-sized swing.

In July, when they first went into the coop, they looked thrilled with that new world. They didn’t know that we were giving the grown chickens in the coop next to them time to get used to them, so the old ones wouldn’t attack the new ones when they all were together.

Finally came the day to open that coop door. The grown chickens, who are used to freedom every day, remained locked in their coop as a safety measure.