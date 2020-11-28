HOLLY KOZELSKY: The Test is uncomforta ble, but it beats the alternative

As I write this, the inside of my head still has some kind of weird feeling in a place I’ve never paid any attention to before.
I got my first-ever coronavirus test 50 minutes ago. Perhaps when I reach the hour point I won’t notice it anymore?
So here’s how it went, just in case you haven’t had one.
We weren’t supposed to be traveling for Thanksgiving – and by “we,” I mean basically everyone in the world, because visiting is how the pandemic spreads. However, I count on these few-and-far-between, but regular, visits with my father, who lives 600 miles away, so I took the double-sided precautions of a strict quarantine in the weeks before plus a test.
It’s a good thing I had the test planned, because I kept forgetting about the quarantine. Not the big stuff – it was a no-brainer to say “no thank you” to an invitation from a friend or to schedule telephone or Zoom interviews for work instead of going in person.
Where I kept messing up was in those little errands I thought I would accomplish alone. I would go to the community store for gas, then when I went in to pay, would plop down next to the woodstove to shoot the breeze with whomever else was there, without even thinking about it. I went to do a church project by myself, but then people kept dropping by, and I kept walking over to chat with them.
I took advantage of the free coronavirus tests offered by the Virginia Department of Health from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays in the parking lot of the National Guard Armory. VDH staff told me that the results take between one and three days to come back.
I didn’t want to chance missing the Thanksgiving dinner (with no one but my parents, my daughter and me this year), so instead of testing the week of Thanksgiving, I tested the week before. I was prepared to head out on the 600-mile drive the morning after my results came back – or start driving on Friday, hoping to get the news while I was en route. The state I would be visiting required you get your results within three days of the test.
So two Tuesdays before Thanksgiving, I pulled up to the testing van. I wished dearly that I had cleaned out my car from the straggling items from my last grocery-store trip plus the tarp full of plant stuff, but it was too late for that.
They were standing outside a mobile unit (van) in the parking lot between the armory and the health department on a cold, crisp morning. Spec. Brianna McDonald and Spec. Taylor Elliott were wearing blue gowns over their camouflage uniforms, and the other two men, Staff Sgt. Thomas Walker and Spec. Dylan Schryer, just had their camouflage uniforms.
From everything I had heard, I expected the people dressed in voluminous layers of PPE to look like space creatures coming at me. To my pleasant surprise, they just looked like people in face masks and big blue robes.
I didn’t expect to be able to see smiles and friendliness through their layers, but I did. Good-natured and supportive personalities shone through, and the interactions with them felt pleasant, rather than weird.
One of the men (this was before I was paying attention to who was who) handed me two forms to fill out, one with medical questions and the other a release to allow the Virginia Department of Health to contact me.
McDonald and one of the men came over to administer my test. The man held the test packet, and she pulled out the tester – a long, white plastic thing, about the length of a straw and only as big around as the ink cartridge of a disposable pen.
She told me to hold still, and he told me to count to 10 and said that, by the time I was finished counting, the test would be completed. She prepared me by saying it feels like that feeling you get when you get water up your nose.
I braced my head against the headrest, and she put the tester up my left nostril. The intensity of the feeling surprised me, and thank goodness it was over quickly. The ache of it was disorienting, until I remembered her describing the water-up-your-nose feeling, and when I looked at it that way, I could handle the feeling better.
I left the Armory, and by the time I got about halfway down Old Chatham Road, about 3 or 4 miles away, the weird ache up there had lessened.
So here I am sitting here an hour after the test. My nose – way on up in there in a place past being the nose, but not as far as the brain – still has the feeling that something strange happened to it, but the feeling now is more of a left-sided headache than anything else.
I did not like the test, but I like it a whole lot better than not being able to see my parents – and I would not even consider going to see them without having taken this test to assure myself and them that I would not be bringing the coronavirus with me to their house.
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.
