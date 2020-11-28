HOLLY KOZELSKY: The Test is uncomforta ble, but it beats the alternative

I didn’t expect to be able to see smiles and friendliness through their layers, but I did. Good-natured and supportive personalities shone through, and the interactions with them felt pleasant, rather than weird.

One of the men (this was before I was paying attention to who was who) handed me two forms to fill out, one with medical questions and the other a release to allow the Virginia Department of Health to contact me.

McDonald and one of the men came over to administer my test. The man held the test packet, and she pulled out the tester – a long, white plastic thing, about the length of a straw and only as big around as the ink cartridge of a disposable pen.

She told me to hold still, and he told me to count to 10 and said that, by the time I was finished counting, the test would be completed. She prepared me by saying it feels like that feeling you get when you get water up your nose.

I braced my head against the headrest, and she put the tester up my left nostril. The intensity of the feeling surprised me, and thank goodness it was over quickly. The ache of it was disorienting, until I remembered her describing the water-up-your-nose feeling, and when I looked at it that way, I could handle the feeling better.