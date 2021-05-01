HOLLY KOZELSKY: There is no accounting for some things that happen to us

“That’s it,” he said. “You started a Ferry account on March 15.”

“No I didn’t,” I said. “I don’t even know what Ferry is.”

“Probably someone else in your family activated your Feara,” he said.

“No one here has a Feara. We don’t even know what it is,” I said.

Then we made up. He said since I gave my “account information,” he would cancel my account and refund the money.

“I’m not meaning to be snappy at you,” I said. “You’re being helpful, but this company control is ridiculous.”

He chuckled, and he became a bit more conversational, and we exchanged pleasantries.

It turns out I had ordered things – but not often, and not nearly as much as you hear that a lot of people do – from the MSTR company. Apparently, my doing that constituted me having an account – for other stuff, too, that I didn’t even want.

These humongous companies have way too much control over us. There ought to be rules that require them to help people who are stuck with them against their wills, such as with unauthorized charges, without having to go through accounts.