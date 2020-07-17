HOLLY KOZELSKY: This -- huff -- was not as easy -- puff -- as it used to be

The last time I hiked up the trails at Hanging Rock, I scampered up blithely like a mountain goat.

This time, I trudged along, just praying and swearing that if I got out of it alive, I never would go back there, but I would start taking long walks around home for exercise.

Near the beginning of the trail, we passed a sign that said, in large, menacing letters, “Warning. Serious injury and death have occurred beyond this point.”

We pointed to the sign and laughed and made jokes about our physical abilities.

That was easy to do at the beginning of the hike, before we realized how hard on us it would be.

This was one of those experiences that really open your eyes to the shock of how time has flown and how old you’ve gotten, sort of without noticing.

There was a time when physical challenges were a shoe-in for glory. The harder it was to do, the better.

Scenes from those days flashed across my mind as my best friend and I huffed and puffed our way up the dirt-and-rock-and-railroad-tie steps of the trail. If we had had any breath in our bodies to laugh, we would have.