HOLLY KOZELSKY: This -- huff -- was not as easy -- puff -- as it used to be

The last time I hiked up the trails at Hanging Rock, I scampered up blithely like a mountain goat.
This time, I trudged along, just praying and swearing that if I got out of it alive, I never would go back there, but I would start taking long walks around home for exercise.
Near the beginning of the trail, we passed a sign that said, in large, menacing letters, “Warning. Serious injury and death have occurred beyond this point.”
We pointed to the sign and laughed and made jokes about our physical abilities.
That was easy to do at the beginning of the hike, before we realized how hard on us it would be.
This was one of those experiences that really open your eyes to the shock of how time has flown and how old you’ve gotten, sort of without noticing.
There was a time when physical challenges were a shoe-in for glory. The harder it was to do, the better.
Scenes from those days flashed across my mind as my best friend and I huffed and puffed our way up the dirt-and-rock-and-railroad-tie steps of the trail. If we had had any breath in our bodies to laugh, we would have.
Just to give you an idea of what a grandmother (her) and great-aunt (me, unofficially, thanks to our lifelong friendship that makes each other’s kids like family) went through, check out her daughter’s pedometer. It measured 15,678 steps, or my pedometer, which measured that we had climbed the equivalent of 36 flights of stairs – before the battery died, and it stopped measuring.
As we clambered along, grabbing at small trees or big rocks for support, the children would wait for us above or would go up a certain ways, then circle back down to us. Thank goodness the 2-year-old was in the group, so that we weren’t the official reason the kids and teenager were held back.
And imagine what the teen-aged boy had to put up with, waiting on us perpetually. What a good sport. From all the times he walked up ahead then returned to us, he must have climbed that mountain three times compared to our one.
Throughout the adventure, my best friend and I moved aside countless time to let younger, more energetic people pass.
I looked at them remembering how I used to be like them. They looked at us thinking they never would be like us.
Ha. Guess what’s coming, I wanted to tell them.
I conserved my breath for the climb. My best friend, however, was more generous with hers. Now and then she would tell passersby, “People call this fun?” and “Whose idea was it to put stairs in the middle of nowhere?” (I counted 265 railroad-tie steps up part of the trail.)
People smiled in response and sometimes laughed -- especially those our age.
We made it to the top. We rested. We looked around.
We took in the majesty of nature, and the wonders of our families.
We had created a world and a legacy and two families joined together as one through friendship. It's a beautiful thing.
We just wanted to get back to the car.
Yet there was another trail to go. “The waterfalls are close,” we were promised.
There once was a time when we dragged around children to the places we decided to go. Now we were at the children’s mercy, and they were merciless.
The waterfalls, it turns out, were not close.
However, the waterfalls were lovely. It was a magical spot, where we spent a great deal of time sitting on large rocks, enjoying the scenery and nature while trying to put that awful walk and climb out of our minds.
Eventually, it was time to go back to the car. That involved a long climb up the mountain, but not as long as our first hike had been.
We hadn’t gotten very far up when we were passed by emergency personnel sprinting down with medical supplies, bottles of cold water and a defibrillator.
Apparently, one of the other people who had been at the waterfalls site at the same time we were had had a medical emergency. We tried to figure which one it was but couldn’t.
Suddenly, our difficulties with the climb, our huffing and puffing and our shortness of breath, seemed a whole lot more serious.
We had made it back to our cars -- and back home.
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.
