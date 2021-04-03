HOLLY KOZELSKY: This Easter brings many renewals

And, indeed, this time the awakenings of spring coincide with the gradual release from the pandemic. Between people who recently have had COVID-19 and have recovered, and the numbers of people getting vaccinated, the coronavirus is losing its grip on society, although leaving pockets of deep mourning on many families.

There’s even the freedom the stimulus checks bring. They hopefully provide help to people who have lost their jobs. Those who have continued to be employed are either beefing up their savings accounts, or paying off debts, or going on shopping sprees. For some it means new outfits, and for others, a new roof or plumbing problems finally fixed.

We can feel better now about things and look forward to the pandemic mostly being behind us by the start of the next school year, when so many people mark the passage of time.

Easter 2021 is a rebirth indeed, of Christ, of nature and of society.

Amen.

Never has Easter in our lifetimes come at more of a time of resurrection than this one.