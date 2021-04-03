HOLLY KOZELSKY: This Easter brings many renewals

Never has Easter in our lifetimes come at more of a time of resurrection than this one.
During this season we celebrate the resurrection of Jesus (it’s ironic -- “Good Friday” should have been called “Terrible Friday” because that’s the day he was put on the cross to suffer and die … but, looking at the big picture, the overall outcome benefited mankind and glorified Jesus, to say the least).
Easter can fall as early as March 22, when the early daffodils are in bloom, along with crocus, camellias, muscari, ground phlox and forsythia. That’s a good start on color, mostly low on the ground, the first promise of spring when lawns are only beginning to turn green.
The latest date Easter falls in April 25, when the last of the daffodils are saying their good-byes. Azaleas are in their glory, along with dogwood, peonies, phlox, daisies, allium and bleeding hearts.
But now? Now! Spring is singing to us, with color blazing across the trees – the purple of redbuds, the airy pink of cherry trees, the pink peach blossoms. Many varieties of daffodil are in their glory, and forsythia and camellias are still hanging on. We even have ground phlox, bleeding hearts, muscari and more. Everywhere your eye falls – up, down and in between – beauty delights.
After all those months being stuck indoors, the normal winter blues compounded by the isolation of the pandemic cautions, the wonder of spring breathes new life into us.
And, indeed, this time the awakenings of spring coincide with the gradual release from the pandemic. Between people who recently have had COVID-19 and have recovered, and the numbers of people getting vaccinated, the coronavirus is losing its grip on society, although leaving pockets of deep mourning on many families.
There’s even the freedom the stimulus checks bring. They hopefully provide help to people who have lost their jobs. Those who have continued to be employed are either beefing up their savings accounts, or paying off debts, or going on shopping sprees. For some it means new outfits, and for others, a new roof or plumbing problems finally fixed.
We can feel better now about things and look forward to the pandemic mostly being behind us by the start of the next school year, when so many people mark the passage of time.
Easter 2021 is a rebirth indeed, of Christ, of nature and of society.
Amen.
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.