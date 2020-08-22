HOLLY KOZELSKY: This is your mother's telephone company

Around the time of that skit, I also had a phone company experience that validated everything my mother had complained about through the years.

This was back in the days of long-distance plans: You’d have to be signed up for a plan with the phone company to be able to use internet with a charge that was not shockingly high, like a couple of dollars a minute.

I had one of those “family and friends” type plans in which I had chosen 20 long-distance numbers I could call and not be charged the astronomical fee. One day, however, I received a $125 bill for long distance, above the about $30 bill for regular phone service.

That was devastating to me. I was in college, self-supporting, with a careful budget and no way on earth to expect to see an extra $125.

I called the phone company to get that fixed.

That was back in the days you actually could get a customer service agent. She looked into it and discovered that I was not signed up for any long distance plan.

But I was, I said.