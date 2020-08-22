HOLLY KOZELSKY: This is your mother's telephone company

Please tell me why the dadblamed internet company can send me junk mail when they don’t even send me a bill.
I don’t even understand the junk mail. It’s all about how the internet “is about to get even more awesome!” I mean, either you have internet or you don’t. I didn’t use to have internet, and now I do.
What in the world does that mean? It’s the internet. My daughter can do her virtual schooling, I can work from home, and we can watch funny cat videos in the down time.
When I got internet service, I kept looking for a bill. All I ended up getting was a late notice and disconnection threats.
I paid the double-amount late bill and fees and included a note saying I had not received a regular bill.
The same thing happened a while later – no regular bills, just late ones. Somehow I even got through that company’s terrible, awful phone service to a customer service agent, who said they would send me bills from now on.
However, the only thing that happens is that each month, I write a check for an amount that seems about right and mail it to the address I saved off of one of those late bills.
I hate the internet company.
I see myself turning into my mother – same issues, different manifestations according to our generations.
When she was my age, she could not have imagined the internet – but she hated the phone company.
Since we were kids, she gave my sister and me impassioned lessons on the evils of the telephone company monopoly. That Southern Bell overcharged and underserviced and had all the advantage over the average citizen and was out to get us all.
She spouted off about industry deregulation and unfair advantage and modern-day fiefdoms and lords and peasants.
Sometimes, when she would get the phone bill – and definitely, if she would have to call the company for anything – she would go off into screaming rants and raves about the telephone company. I can’t quote her here, because this is a family newspaper.
One night, as I was watching Saturday Night Live, I saw a skit based on my mother. How did they know?
Kirstie Alley was playing her. The character was a middle-aged woman, in rumpled clothes with unkempt long hair flying about. She was clutching a phone bill and screaming, “&$(# phone company!” in utter fury and agony.
Two feelings flooded me at once: First, the embarrassment to see my mother’s behaviors so accurately rendered on a television show for all to mock; and second, vindication that my mother wasn’t alone in her feelings. Clearly, enough people hated the phone company to be noticed by the Saturday Night Live producers and be deemed worthy of a skit.
Around the time of that skit, I also had a phone company experience that validated everything my mother had complained about through the years.
This was back in the days of long-distance plans: You’d have to be signed up for a plan with the phone company to be able to use internet with a charge that was not shockingly high, like a couple of dollars a minute.
I had one of those “family and friends” type plans in which I had chosen 20 long-distance numbers I could call and not be charged the astronomical fee. One day, however, I received a $125 bill for long distance, above the about $30 bill for regular phone service.
That was devastating to me. I was in college, self-supporting, with a careful budget and no way on earth to expect to see an extra $125.
I called the phone company to get that fixed.
That was back in the days you actually could get a customer service agent. She looked into it and discovered that I was not signed up for any long distance plan.
But I was, I said.
She looked further and discovered that some other lady had signed up for a long-distance plan but accidentally put my phone number instead of hers. When that other lady figured that out, she canceled the long-distance plan that had been on my number, leaving me with no long distance plan. Thus, the few minor calls I made were charged at the maximum possible rate.
The phone company woman completely blamed me for that and said I had to pay the $125.
That’s when the light bulb went off, and I suddenly forgave my mother for all her years of ranting about the phone company out to get us.
Wow. Life does go full circle.
And the megacompanies’ monopolies still stink.
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!