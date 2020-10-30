HOLLY KOZELSKY: Time change redeems us with new start

Today is my redemption day at church.
No, that’s not a reference to theological matters.
It’s relief that finally Daylight Saving Time has ended, and perhaps I can get my schedule back on track. Before work-from-home and virtual schooling, that used to mean get to school and work on time again, before 8 a.m. We’ve gone so far downhill this year that now the goal is simply to get to church on time, 2 hours later.
On one hand, the end of Daylight Saving Time always has been dreadful, because it has meant dreary, dark, early nights. On the other hand, it makes getting up on time in the mornings much easier.
That matters this year more than ever, because work-from-home and virtual schooling has meant a downward spiral of routine and efficiency.
When the lockdown first hit, we were strict. I was still up every day before 6 a.m., usually naturally and cheerfully awake a few minutes before the 5:30 a.m. alarm. I’d be sitting at the computer before 8 a.m., fully dressed and coifed, in regular work-day makeup. The only shortcut to being at home I made was skipping the expensive perfume.
My daughter would be seated across from me at the dining room table, studiously working on her school packet. The kitchen would be perfectly tidy, dishes washed and put away after a proper hot-cooked breakfast.
It all went so well in April and May, in fact, that we stopped using the alarm clock.
Then I had a few delicious, elicit experiments with not putting on makeup or doing my hair early and with dressing comfortably.
They say it’s a slippery slope to ruin, but in my case it is more like falling off a steep cliff. One day, as I was driving down the road to throw out the trash, it hit me, in utter shock, that I was out driving with no makeup, no bra, no glasses and no seatbelt.
What if I had a flat tire or car accident on the way, or ran into anyone at the Mountain Valley Convenience Center?
Quickly, I buckled my seatbelt and slowed my speed to crawl along in such a way that nothing could possibly happen. Once I got home, I spiffed up to pre-pandemic levels and reinstated the previous rules of maintaining standards, whether there were witnesses or not.
Although I’ve conquered the dressed-and-decent battle, I’ve lost the fight for getting up on time. Somehow wake-up time crept later and later. By midsummer I realized it was necessary once again to use the alarm.
That never worked, because apparently without outside demands, there is no incentive against pushing the snooze button again and again and again, at least, while I am subject to the sleepy, subconscious mind that knows the truth: There is no official start time.
I’ve given serious consideration to simply letting nature take its course and spending the rest of the work-from-home, virtual-schooling period as a night owl, up all night and sleeping all morning. However, that’s the domain of the young. I’ve been there, done that, and will have another chance for that during retirement. This is the time in life to be disciplined.
Traditionally, we run a little late to school and work these last couple of weeks before the time change, but once the fall time change hits, it’s smooth sailing in the mornings for months.
This year, we’ve gotten so off track that it was actually church that took the hit.
Church! How can anyone be late for church?
Yet last Sunday, though at first I thought we were moving along at a good pace, we were so rushed by the end that I didn’t think I’d have time to take the flower arrangement to set on the altar table in the sanctuary before the service started. We left it in the kitchen and hurried on over.
That would have been utterly disconcerting, were it not for the promise of new beginnings and correcting mistakes at the time change.
And for this year’s end of Daylight Saving Time, there’s a lot to make up for.
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.
