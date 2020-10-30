HOLLY KOZELSKY: Time change redeems us with new start

It all went so well in April and May, in fact, that we stopped using the alarm clock.

Then I had a few delicious, elicit experiments with not putting on makeup or doing my hair early and with dressing comfortably.

They say it’s a slippery slope to ruin, but in my case it is more like falling off a steep cliff. One day, as I was driving down the road to throw out the trash, it hit me, in utter shock, that I was out driving with no makeup, no bra, no glasses and no seatbelt.

What if I had a flat tire or car accident on the way, or ran into anyone at the Mountain Valley Convenience Center?

Quickly, I buckled my seatbelt and slowed my speed to crawl along in such a way that nothing could possibly happen. Once I got home, I spiffed up to pre-pandemic levels and reinstated the previous rules of maintaining standards, whether there were witnesses or not.

Although I’ve conquered the dressed-and-decent battle, I’ve lost the fight for getting up on time. Somehow wake-up time crept later and later. By midsummer I realized it was necessary once again to use the alarm.