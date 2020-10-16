HOLLY KOZELSKY: Turning a blind eye vs. waving a finger

When it comes to social media and the other generation, it’s a delicate balance between being effusively enthusiastic and not noticing.
Or, at least, pretending not to notice.
As parents, grandparents or their parents’ friends who saw teenagers and young adults grow up, we’re expected to click “like” and to make positive comments on their posts – graduation and prom pictures, vacation pictures, the kid doing volunteer work, poses of them in Buffalo plaid pajamas at Christmas, that sort of thing.
However, those same young people who take our support and compliments for granted on one hand also post absolutely ridiculous and embarrassing stuff on the other hand to which we have no idea how to respond.
For in-person interactions, our responses are classic and passed down through the generations (and will be used by that teenager, too, in a few more decades): “Where are you going dressed like that?” “Cover up!” “If you keep making that face, your muscles will freeze in that position.”
Then there are the extremes, too awful to put into (many) words: “Whaaaat?!” and, also, the basic hard-eyed stare with the head tilted, lips firmly set and hands on the hips.
But how do you respond to their risqué or foolish posts on Facebook and Instagram? One wrong move, and we’ll be “unfriended” or blocked, and the generation gap will grow even wider – and, plus, it will be harder to figure out what they’re up to.
My friend and I started noticing this phenomenon about 10 years ago. She congratulated her son, Bub (hey, I get to pick the pseudonyms, not the teenagers), on having a girlfriend.
He looked at her in shock: “How did you know?”
He had plastered it all over Facebook.
Since then, Bub’s love life (or lack of) has been embarrassing to witness.
He posts a cute picture of himself playing princess dolls with his niece. I click the “like” button, choosing the heart icon.
He posts a rambling message about how he’s a good guy with a big heart, but the girls only want the show-offs with good cars. I post a supportive comment about value, time, true feelings, etc., etc., wondering if it means anything to him or he just rolls his eyes at the older generation who don’t get it.
He posts lyrics to some song he likes. Safe enough: “Like.”
He posts a picture of some chick in a G-string bikini holding a rifle. What?!?! After a quick, private consultation with his mother, I don’t comment and pretend I didn’t see it.
As my friends’ kids and other kids who have called me “aunt” or “tia” since they were children get older, it happens more and more. Do we ignore or respond?
But then you have the pressure of being expected to notice and support everything a person has posted. Have you felt that, too – the accusation, either in words or implication, that you did not respond to a social media post? With some people you are obligated to “like” everything they post, and they take offense when you pass something over.
And woe be it if you “liked” another person’s post on the same day you did not respond to this person’s post (somehow, they notice). Then the accusations, verbal or otherwise, really fly.
These teenagers who are walking the fence back and forth between being your nieces and nephews and kids versus being daring, exciting and sexy young adults want our total approval on their decent posts and us not to notice their inappropriate posts.
Sometimes, you just have to respond … carefully.
There are a few handy little GIFs (little moving pictures) that you use as a social media reply cases like this: a cartoon caricature of a little old lady waving a finger in admonition, Madea shaking her head in disapproval, a dog hiding his head under his paws, Dwayne Shute rolling his eyes or Judge Judy dropping her head into her hand, looking exasperated, for example.
Those are useful every now and then, as long as you don’t do it so much the teenagers realize you are seeing everything they post and block you from their social media network.
However, at each and every one of those embarrassing social media post sightings, there is one response that you always have.
It is that deep appreciation and sense of relief that there was no such thing as social media when we were teenagers.
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.
