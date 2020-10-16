HOLLY KOZELSKY: Turning a blind eye vs. waving a finger

But then you have the pressure of being expected to notice and support everything a person has posted. Have you felt that, too – the accusation, either in words or implication, that you did not respond to a social media post? With some people you are obligated to “like” everything they post, and they take offense when you pass something over.

And woe be it if you “liked” another person’s post on the same day you did not respond to this person’s post (somehow, they notice). Then the accusations, verbal or otherwise, really fly.

These teenagers who are walking the fence back and forth between being your nieces and nephews and kids versus being daring, exciting and sexy young adults want our total approval on their decent posts and us not to notice their inappropriate posts.

Sometimes, you just have to respond … carefully.

There are a few handy little GIFs (little moving pictures) that you use as a social media reply cases like this: a cartoon caricature of a little old lady waving a finger in admonition, Madea shaking her head in disapproval, a dog hiding his head under his paws, Dwayne Shute rolling his eyes or Judge Judy dropping her head into her hand, looking exasperated, for example.