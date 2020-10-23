HOLLY KOZELSKY: We can't reject what God made

Lately, I’ve been involved in deep conversations with a really likable young man who moved 2 hours away from Henry County because people give him a hard time.
He is gay, and you never would guess what he’s trying to do in the big city that has people here in such a tizzy.
He simply is looking for a church home where he can worship God and follow Jesus with other Christians.
Oh, yes, some churches, or maybe even most churches, say he is welcome. Then, cheerfully, out they spout that infamous disclaimer: “Love the sinner. Hate the sin.”
At its surface, it’s not a bad concept. The Bible is clear that we aren’t supposed to go around having sex with people we’re not married to (and the more the merrier – if you’re a man in the Old Testament, you can have all the wives and concubines you can afford).
However, if you are going to be rude enough to accuse single gay people by implication that they are having sex though they are not married, then you also should be ill-mannered enough to wave your finger and say “love the sinner, hate the sin” to every unmarried adult, such as the college student who brings her boyfriend to the church picnic or that nice divorced father of two who finally brings a woman friend to Sunday morning worship.
Some naysayers spout out a single verse or two like a product slogan, but the Bible is not a list of Henny Youngman-style one-liners. It’s a complicated document of long accounts of historical happenings – laws, social customs, wars and more that have to be read in their entirety and studied deeply, in their full expositions with understanding of the context.
More and more churches accept and conduct gay marriages, including Episcopalian and Quakers (Religious Society of Friends) (though I am sure individual members of those churches will disagree – just like members of anti-gay churches disagree with their discrimination). Methodists are on the brink of performing same-sex marriage, to be decided upon during their General Conference in September 2021.
In 2015, the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.) voted to allow same-sex marriage. Part of its reasons for doing so included that science has shown that homosexuality is not a choice but rather biologically- and physiologically-based. That means that God creates some people to be gay and some people to be straight – and God does not make mistakes.
When I was a kid, I didn’t know the word “gay” or what it stood for, but I recognized inherently that some men just didn’t seem like they’d be married to women, and some women I couldn’t picture having a husband.
When my daughter was about 3, she started analyzing and talking about gender differences. She liked to have everything in its category: “Are pocketbooks for ladies?” “Do boys like to play with guns and girls like batons?” Passing the auto parts store: “Is that store for men and Aunt Jo?”
No one ever told her that Aunt Jo was gay, and she never had seen Aunt Jo fix a car. Just seeing Aunt Jo at home was enough to make the connection – and it’s true. Aunt Jo, whom you never would catch dead in a dress or makeup, has fixed many cars, including mine.
I never even heard the word “gay” until I was in seventh grade, but guess what? Today’s kids know it all. It’s not taboo like it once was. In fact, there are so many words and categories now for not being straight -- queer, LGBTQ, bi, etc., etc., that I can’t keep up and don’t bother trying.
Now that I’m older, I’ve seen, and loved, babies and children of the next generation: nieces and nephews, my friend’s kids, my kid’s friends. As they have grown into teenagers and adults, one or two of them have turned out to be gay.
Jesus told us to love our neighbor, but I’m here to tell you right now – and I bet that you’ve experienced this yourself – there is a special, fierce, protective kind of love that comes from having nurtured someone as they are growing up.
The terrible thought that church folk would not want these kids to pray at their altar – or look at them with disapproval when they do -- makes me deeply sad and sorry for the church that doesn’t realize the talent and energy of the God-created Christian it has rejected.
I don’t even know this guy who inspired me to stand up for him in this column. I just met him once at an event I was covering for an article, and later he sent in a Stroller suggestion. But I stand up for him just as I would stand up for your son, daughter, grandchild, niece or nephew.
The rest of the world is moving past discomfort and prejudices against homosexual people, which is just how God made some people to be. The younger generation for the most part doesn’t look twice at it.
Don’t go down with the sinking ship of discrimination, and lose your grandchildren, nieces and nephews, or friends whom you love, but who happen to be gay (and may be hiding it from you), in the process.
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.
