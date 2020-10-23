HOLLY KOZELSKY: We can't reject what God made

Lately, I’ve been involved in deep conversations with a really likable young man who moved 2 hours away from Henry County because people give him a hard time.

He is gay, and you never would guess what he’s trying to do in the big city that has people here in such a tizzy.

He simply is looking for a church home where he can worship God and follow Jesus with other Christians.

Oh, yes, some churches, or maybe even most churches, say he is welcome. Then, cheerfully, out they spout that infamous disclaimer: “Love the sinner. Hate the sin.”

At its surface, it’s not a bad concept. The Bible is clear that we aren’t supposed to go around having sex with people we’re not married to (and the more the merrier – if you’re a man in the Old Testament, you can have all the wives and concubines you can afford).

However, if you are going to be rude enough to accuse single gay people by implication that they are having sex though they are not married, then you also should be ill-mannered enough to wave your finger and say “love the sinner, hate the sin” to every unmarried adult, such as the college student who brings her boyfriend to the church picnic or that nice divorced father of two who finally brings a woman friend to Sunday morning worship.