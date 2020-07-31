HOLLY KOZELSKY: We have quite a script for "2020: The Movie"

People have been telling me horror stories of how the health of some people in nursing homes is deteriorating rapidly because they aren’t getting the care they need.

Nursing home staff members call or text me clandestinely with shocking reports. They are overworked, and they see resident neglected or worse, situations that only happen because the general public can’t get in to check on people any more, they said.

The vulnerable elderly are stuck alone, with their only means of contact being letters their eyes aren’t strong enough to read and phone calls their ears are too weak to hear.

Moving on to actual rather than metaphorical prisons, a prisoner told me that after he was mildly sick with a low fever, he and other men were shipped off to a facility where a heavy coronavirus infestation already had been documented and reported. He was kept in isolation for three weeks, not allowed to contact his family – plus, the normally bad food was even worse.

He tested negative three times for the coronavirus, although he had been sent to a coronavirus area of a prison. Then he was sent back to his original prison. I suppose if a prisoner hadn’t had it before, sending him and other men out to a coronavirus ward and back would make sure the cleaner prison wasn’t missing out on the trauma.