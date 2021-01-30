HOLLY KOZELSKY: We pray our way through the juicy details

We Southern Christians are worldwide champions, unsurpassed in our prowess.
Our sport is gossip, and our ball, equipment and goal are prayers.
Because, of course, we can say anything about anyone – as long as we call it praying.
A heathen with juicy tidbits might run up to a friend this way: “Did you hear about Anna Sue? She was cheating on her husband with that cute boy with the brown hair and glasses who works at the ice cream shop. His parents found out.”
A Southerner, of course, would never be so direct, and a Christian, naturally, does not gossip. The Christian is letting you know she is praying and, in fact, engaging you to pray, too.
“Oh, honey. I am in prayer for a sister, that the Lord fills with His strength to redeem herself and return into His fold.
“Oh, you don’t know who I’m talking about? Well, it wouldn’t be right to name names. No, we can’t do that. That would be gossiping.
“It’s about getting as many people to pray for this sister as we possibly can because, of course, as a teacher, she works with young children, so her spirit impresses itself upon their young minds – no, not that school. The other one. Yes, uh-huh, you know, the class that Sharon’s grandson is in.
“Yep, uh-huh, that one, we need to uplift his little second-grade class in prayer, and while we’re at it, we also must uplift Laurie Cason’s Sunday school class in prayer, too, because they never would have imagined that one of their own would falter – no, sin! Sin against the heart of God! – in that way, and some even say that woman sometimes told her husband she was going to a Sunday school extra Bible study when she really was going with that boy. So that really upset this woman’s sisters in Christ, you know, Betty who works down to the grocery story, and Thelma who works at the library, and Janice whose granddaughter won the Little Miss pageant last year, yep, uh-huh, all of them are her friends, and they thought they knew her, but, oh no, they didn’t.
“So in fact my Sunday school class sent their Sunday school class a fruit basket and posted a nice prayer on Facebook that tagged all of their members praying that they have strength in the Lord amidst the presence of Satan spreading his evil in their midst and reminding them that all have fallen short of the glory of God, so they should forgive that wayward teacher.
“Now, we really mean to pray for that ice cream shop, because all of the workers are heartbroken, just heartbroken. They are all like family, and it’s just so hard for them to believe that one of their own would act upon the sin of lust in that way, directed by the hand of Beezlebub himself. All of them are suffering.
“But we really have to pray for that boy who works at the ice cream shop who was, ahem, associated, because he is really young, too young for this kind of thing, Lord hold him close to Your heart and cast out the demon! – and his parents. Now, we ain’t naming no names, we are just praying, for that boy and Lord help heal the rift in that nice family, and that people don’t stop shopping at his father’s shoe shop, and we pray for strength for his sweet mother, bless her heart, who volunteers down at the nursing home, or at least she did until the COVID hit. We pray that those sweet parents don’t feel too badly burdened with the guilt of raising their son in the wrong way.
“And of course that wronged husband. We must pray he have the strength to remain in that marriage, and that they do the right thing by those three little children. He’s innocent, so we ain’t naming no names. Let us pray for all his coworkers down at the muffler shop who are suffering along with him because they are all like family.
“Yes, Lord, there is a plague on our community today, and it is putting hurt in everyone’s hearts, so we all, ALL! – must pray for release from this tragedy that affects each and every one of us, and cast out demons, and make restoration under the Lord.
“Amen.
“And, Lord, while we are at it, let us seek the counsel of good sister Jennifer Stackhouse, who warned everyone about how terrible it is to be tangled up in the evils of adultery when she had her fall from grace in 2015, and it tore her floral shop apart, and for Beth Johnston before her, in 2010, that one who was the owner of the beauty shop, and two of the girls who rented booths there left because it was one of them’s husband and the other was her best friend. We must ask those two women who survived past the evils of adultery how to pray for God’s guidance and forgiveness, and how the place someone works at can survive or split in two but carry on through the Lord’s grace.
“Amen.”
Yep. We Christians don’t ever gossip.
But we sure do pray.
So I will close this look on our nefarious uses of so-called prayer by adding a tidbit of information about social media.
If you see a social media post or video that you think is unfair or unethical or gossipy, the best thing you can do is to completely ignore it, which allows it to die away slowly.
If you comment on it, even to say, “It is wrong that you put gossip on social media that way,” that comment renews the social media post, letting it go back to the top of people’s feeds again.
In other words, that Sunday school class's so-called prayer posted about that mess, if no one comments on it, it would die away automatically pretty quickly. However, imagine 222 people commenting to say the post is inappropriate and should be deleted. The effect of that will be to renew that gossipy post 222 times – once for each post – and thus reach far more people than pure silence ever would have allowed it to.
Amen.
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.