HOLLY KOZELSKY: We pray our way through the juicy details

“But we really have to pray for that boy who works at the ice cream shop who was, ahem, associated, because he is really young, too young for this kind of thing, Lord hold him close to Your heart and cast out the demon! – and his parents. Now, we ain’t naming no names, we are just praying, for that boy and Lord help heal the rift in that nice family, and that people don’t stop shopping at his father’s shoe shop, and we pray for strength for his sweet mother, bless her heart, who volunteers down at the nursing home, or at least she did until the COVID hit. We pray that those sweet parents don’t feel too badly burdened with the guilt of raising their son in the wrong way.

“And of course that wronged husband. We must pray he have the strength to remain in that marriage, and that they do the right thing by those three little children. He’s innocent, so we ain’t naming no names. Let us pray for all his coworkers down at the muffler shop who are suffering along with him because they are all like family.

“Yes, Lord, there is a plague on our community today, and it is putting hurt in everyone’s hearts, so we all, ALL! – must pray for release from this tragedy that affects each and every one of us, and cast out demons, and make restoration under the Lord.

“Amen.