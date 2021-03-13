HOLLY KOZELSKY: What do you read into Lexile scores?

I am taking my daughter on a journey through adversity and tragedy, grit and determination, mountain lore and natural remedies.
She doesn’t particularly want to go, but as a mother, I have a right to drag her along, don’t I?
It’s through the pages of the incomparable novel “Where the Lilies Bloom” by Vera and Bill Cleaver (1969).
“Where the Lilies Blooms” rocked my world when I read it, in GT class in middle school. I was enthralled and couldn’t get enough of it, even though many of its passages were so difficult I had to read sentences over and over, analyzing the mysteries of their obscure and unusual words all wrapped up in twists and turns, to understand them.
The teacher’s lessons based off the book were complex puzzles I both loved and fretted over at the same time.
Nowadays kids’ reading levels are measured through a score called “Lexile,” and one of my daughter’s English-class assignments is to read books that are at her Lexile or above and to keep logs and make reports on those books.
To her grave disappointment, the books of authors she enjoys either fall too far below her Lexile to count, or she’s already read them. She was stumped as to what to read that counts.
Janet Boucher at the Martinsville branch library helped out by making a couple of suggestions. That introduced my daughter to her new favorite series, “Dear Dumb Diary” by Jim Benton.
I also chipped in my way: I remembered the most-amazing-and-yet-difficult book of my middle school years, so I checked it out and brought it home.
Much to my shock, the complicated “Where the Lilies Bloom” has a Lexile rating of 920, too low to qualify for my daughter’s approved reading list.
“Dear Dumb Diary: Can Adults Become Human?” (2006) has a Lexile rating of 1050, so it counts.
Let’s compare some of the writing of each book.
“Where the Lilies Bloom,” from a 14-year-old character: “I am to strive with everything in me to keep our family together and not ever take charity from anybody even if our tongues hang out parched down to our knees because charity is seldom of real service to those upon whom it is bestowed and those who receive it are always looked upon with suspicion, every need and want scrutinized.”
“Dear Dumb Diary,” from a character around the same age: “One time I had a fart that lasted so long, that around the middle of the fart I was thinking back to where the fart began.”
(I was weighing whether or not that would be an allowable sentence for a family newspaper when I realized this whole column is, after all, about what is considered high-level reading for kids.)
My daughter and I are reading both books at the same time, simply because we like to read together and talk about books. We each (mostly) graciously put up with the other’s choices as a trade-off.
The imagery, old mountain style of talking, and country remedies and methods of survival in “Where the Lilies Bloom” provide us so much conversation that we plod slowly but with high engagement through the pages. Meanwhile, we fly quickly through “Dear Dumb Diary,” its words punctuated by her wild laughter and my silent eye rolls.
So what in the world determines a book’s Lexile score if it’s not how easy or difficult the book is?
I looked it up on the Lexile.com website, which through a series of links brought me to Renaissance.com which put it this way: “Text is split into 125-word slices ... The lengths of sentences and the difficulty of the vocabulary are examined.”
Those calculations are put into a Lexile equation, which gives the score.
On the part of the Lexile website targeted to book publishers, I learned that to get a book’s Lexile measured, a publisher just had to send them the book and $35. Nowadays schools are assigning books based on Lexile scores, so, the website hinted, if the publishers want to keep up with the competition, they had better get on the wagon train.
I’m guessing there was some random luck in it: That 125-word slice of “Where the Lilies Bloom” must have come from, by sheer chance, the easiest section of the book, and the 125-word slice of “Dear Dumb Diary” must have, by luck of the draw, come from its most complex paragraph.
My daughter is worried that she won’t be allowed to log “Where the Lilies Bloom” (which she is liking more and more the deeper she gets into it) on the reading log, because its Lexile rank is below her level.
Don’t worry about it, I tell her: Her teacher probably knows that classic book and respects it for the treasure it is.
However, the reading log is just a tool, or a trick, to get kids to read.
Just read for the sake of reading. Everything doesn’t have to be put on the log.
Read, read and read. Reading is one of the best ways to spend your time, and we should be hooked on reading, compelled to read whether anyone tells us to or not.
And that’s why, despite my eye rolls over “Dear Dumb Diary,” I view it as just as important as “Where the Lilies Bloom.” There’s room in life for both kinds of books.
If it compels my daughter to keep on reading for the sheer joy of laughter – she’s having so much fun she can’t put the book down -- then it’s proven its worth.
