HOLLY KOZELSKY: What do you read into Lexile scores?

I also chipped in my way: I remembered the most-amazing-and-yet-difficult book of my middle school years, so I checked it out and brought it home.

Much to my shock, the complicated “Where the Lilies Bloom” has a Lexile rating of 920, too low to qualify for my daughter’s approved reading list.

“Dear Dumb Diary: Can Adults Become Human?” (2006) has a Lexile rating of 1050, so it counts.

Let’s compare some of the writing of each book.

“Where the Lilies Bloom,” from a 14-year-old character: “I am to strive with everything in me to keep our family together and not ever take charity from anybody even if our tongues hang out parched down to our knees because charity is seldom of real service to those upon whom it is bestowed and those who receive it are always looked upon with suspicion, every need and want scrutinized.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Dear Dumb Diary,” from a character around the same age: “One time I had a fart that lasted so long, that around the middle of the fart I was thinking back to where the fart began.”

(I was weighing whether or not that would be an allowable sentence for a family newspaper when I realized this whole column is, after all, about what is considered high-level reading for kids.)