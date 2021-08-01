Hop on these books and tidbits

TODAY’S WORD
TODAY’S WORD is calumny. Example: “Given the calumny New York [City] had previously shoveled on Chicago, the postponement was an act of surprising grace. (Source: “The Devil in the White City” by Erik Larson, 2003; context being the attempt to earn the right to host the 1893 World’s Fair)
SUNDAY’S WORD was plaisance. It means a shady pleasant walkway with water features such as fountains and small ponds as well as statues and statuettes. Example: “On paper at least, the fair’s Midway Plaisance began to take shape.” (Source: The Devil in the White City”)
New library books
New books on the shelves at the Blue Ridge Regional Library are:
“Unthinkable” by Brad Parks
“The Women’s March: a Novel of the 1913 Woman Suffrage Procession” by Jennifer Chiaverini
“Not a Happy Family” by Shari Lapena
“The Bourne Treachery: a Jason Bourne Novel” by Brian Freeman
“A Good Day for Chardonnay” by Darynda Jones
“Romancing Mister Bridgerton: Penelope & Colin’s Story” by Julia Quinn
“All the Little Hopes” by Leah Weiss
“99 Cents Solutions: 1,465 Smart and Thrifty Uses for Everyday Items” by Reader’s Digest
“Farm to Table Cookbook 279 Recipes That Feature Fresh Foods All Year Long!: by Taste of Home
Little animals
In nature, rabbits live in underground warrens that maintain an even temperature of about 50 degrees year-round. They are better adapted to the cold than the heat but need at least one other rabbit with them for companionship and warmth, and they shouldn’t be outdoors when it’s less than 30 degrees.
Temperatures above 85 degrees can cause heat stroke in rabbits. Their ideal range is 55 to 70 degrees.
Guinea pigs can tolerate only between 65 and 75 degrees outside. The Stroller puts the school guinea pigs, which are being kept while school is closed, out in the mornings and evenings so they can have some fun.
SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The eight most watched television broadcasts in American history were all Super Bowls. The ninth was “Goodbye, Farewell and Amen,” the finale of “M*A*S*H.” Then top shows 10 through 30 were also Super Bowls.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Which Super Bowl was the most watched television broadcast of all time?
Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.
