Hop on these books and tidbits

Little animals

In nature, rabbits live in underground warrens that maintain an even temperature of about 50 degrees year-round. They are better adapted to the cold than the heat but need at least one other rabbit with them for companionship and warmth, and they shouldn’t be outdoors when it’s less than 30 degrees.

Temperatures above 85 degrees can cause heat stroke in rabbits. Their ideal range is 55 to 70 degrees.

Guinea pigs can tolerate only between 65 and 75 degrees outside. The Stroller puts the school guinea pigs, which are being kept while school is closed, out in the mornings and evenings so they can have some fun.

SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The eight most watched television broadcasts in American history were all Super Bowls. The ninth was “Goodbye, Farewell and Amen,” the finale of “M*A*S*H.” Then top shows 10 through 30 were also Super Bowls.