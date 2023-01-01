Hope for the best, but expect the worst

I used to ask my father for his advise about, what was for me at the time, important decisions. Some of them were important, others not so much now that I look back, but his answer usually rounded down to something like this: While it is good to hope for the best in any situation, prepare for the worst just in case.

A friend of mine always expects things to go perfectly and, of course, things never do. As a result, this person is constantly disappointed. No matter how well something turns out, it falls short of this person’s vision of perfection leaving them disappointed at everything.

My father, on the other hand, looked for the worst to happen (and nothing was ever the worst it could be), so out of the flames and ashes my father would always see something positive.

My wife would be the first to tell you I’ve inherited some of my father’s tendencies.

The other day she noticed me crunching the trash deeper into the kitchen trash can. “Are you just doing that in order to avoid taking the trash out?” my wife asked.

The truth is: If I think I can get one more piece of trash in the can by crunching the trash in the can a little more, then I’m going for it. My brain cannot contend with a trash bag that has room one one more piece of trash. It’s just wasteful.

My father was born in 1914. He was 15 years old when the Depression hit and 25 when it ended. Such an experience during such a formative time has an effect on a person. So profound, the effect has rubbed off on me and I’ve likely imparted at least a portion of it to my children.

It is with this perspective that I find myself troubled when I cover government meetings where elected officials try to figure out how to make temporary money cover permanent expenses.

I can’t help but have a concern about how easy it is for people to overhire and overpay employees during the good times and then cut jobs and bonuses when things go south.

You’ve no doubt heard of the Goldman Sachs Group. During the pandemic, when temporary money became plentiful, the banking and financial company grew its payroll from 38,000 to 49,000 employees, a Dec. 16 story in the Wall Street Journal reports.

Now the company intends to “slash” or “eliminate” bonuses and underperforming employees, the article stated.

If you keep up with employment data at all, you’ll know the government and the private sector have been on a hiring spree, many times with inflated pay to lure newcomers as well as retain existing ones.

An expert with a financial consulting firm, in the article, admitted “we went from boom to bust immediately,” and now that companies are realizing they have too many employees, they are eliminating them at significant proportion.

As we come to the end of 2022, it should be noted this same consultant also admitted that next year “isn’t looking great either.”

If my dad were alive, he would no doubt be telling me now that it was a mistake to flood the economy with pandemic relief money, hire people on the strength of this temporary solution, and expect the effect to be permanent.

My dad went to work at one of the CCC camps [Civilian Conservation Corps] and helped build the Blue Ridge Parkway during the Depression.

The CCC was part of President Roosevelt’s New Deal programs when more than three billion trees were planted and trails, shelters and roads were constructed at more than 800 parks nationwide.

Most of all, the CCC gave people jobs for the duration of the Depression.

Given his personal experience, if the worst of our current financial crisis is yet to come, my dad would recommend planning for it.

And if it turns out to be not as bad as the worst imaginable (and it never does), then you will have achieved the ability to find something positive no matter how bad it is.