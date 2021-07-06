Hot spaghetti and some hot jokes

TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Zone 1 of the USDA Plant Hardiness Map is for regions of the US that have an average extreme minimum temperature of -60 degrees to -50 degrees. No doubt you guessed that, and correctly, to be in parts of Alaska. As far as the contiguous US: Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Illinois, North Dakota and New York have regions in 2B, which marks average annual lows of -45 to -40 degrees. Some Midwestern states have average lows of -35 to -35. (That makes our average lows of Zones 7, 0 to 10 degrees, not so bad, huh?