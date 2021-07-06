Hot spaghetti and some hot jokes

TODAY’S WORD is cadenza. Example: The concert was good, but the audience really worked up into some energy during the saxophonist’s cadenza.
TUESDAY’S WORD was vogue. It is a style of dance that arose from Harlem ballroom (drag, trans and LGBT) dance cultures from the early 1960s through 1980s, inspired by the poses of Vogue magazine models plus the angular poses shown in Ancient Egyptian Hieroglyphs — and popularized by the 1990 Madonna song of that name.
Example: “With ballroom and voguing at seemingly a fever pitch in the mainstream, there’s a hell of a lot of it going on this month in New York City.” (Source: “A Guide for Where to See People Vogue During WorldPride in NYC” by Mikelle Street)
Spaghetti lunch
Today’s the day to get tickets for Saturday’s spaghetti lunch fundraiser, hosted by Fayette Area Historical Initiative.
The meal will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the FAHI museum, 211 Fayette St., Martinsville. Plates cost $10 each and for dine-in or carry-out. Tickets will be sold from 10 a.m. until noon today at the museum or purchased from any board member today or Thursday.
For more information, call board chair Artis Law at 276-732-3496.
It’s so hot that ...
It’s so hot that the chickens are laying boiled eggs.
How hot was it yesterday? So hot I saw a fire hydrant chasing a pack of dogs!
Which is faster, heat or cold? Heat, because you can catch a cold.
It’s so hot and the humidity carries such pressure that Kid Rock is about to turn into Neil Diamond.
TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Zone 1 of the USDA Plant Hardiness Map is for regions of the US that have an average extreme minimum temperature of -60 degrees to -50 degrees. No doubt you guessed that, and correctly, to be in parts of Alaska. As far as the contiguous US: Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Illinois, North Dakota and New York have regions in 2B, which marks average annual lows of -45 to -40 degrees. Some Midwestern states have average lows of -35 to -35. (That makes our average lows of Zones 7, 0 to 10 degrees, not so bad, huh?
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What are the five major territories of the U.S.?
Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.