How do we get to these moments of bad decision?

On a cool Saturday night about a decade ago there was a big police presence in a neighborhood outside the small Kentucky town where I was editor of the newspaper. I raced to the scene and found not only a large contingent of various law enforcement but also residents milling on a tidy cul-de-sac and TV trucks from nearby Louisville parked along the road.

And I quickly confirmed what I had been hearing: Someone had been shot dead, apparently by a local police officer.

Such tragedies have been the substance of some of our most meaningful discussions lately, especially since the tragic death last May of George Floyd Jr. while under the knee of a police officer who had him subdued but found the need to hold his position for 9 minutes and 29 seconds.

That former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin this week was deemed guilty on two charges of murder – and another of manslaughter – underscored something that was apparent to me that night long ago: Bad things can happen because people don’t think and respond correctly.

Before you peg this as some sort of anticop diatribe, please know that I come from a family that for generations has placed people “on the job.” My own brother served for a while. I have deep respect for those who do protect and defend with prescience and patience.