How I didn't become an Air Force fighter pilot

The big things in my life have always started with a dream. I don’t mean the kind where you wake up in the middle of some dramatic scene that was so real in slumber you thought it might have really happened.

I mean the kind you think about during the day when you have a few minutes to think.

A big one for me started when I was a freshman in college and my roommate shows up the second week of school in full-blown army gear as a member of the U.S. Army Reserve Officers’ Training Corps, or what is commonly referred to as ROTC.

“Why don’t you join,” he says. “It’s free and you might like it.”

Major Appelhans was in charge of our group on campus. He was a small guy like me, tough as nails, but had a kind soul that drew young men to him. He was a leader, a confidant and a trusted friend to many people who have gone on to live remarkable lives, much to his credit.

I stayed in the ROTC program through the second year when they put a contract in front of me and said “the time has come.”

The speech went something like “You’ve had two years to see who we are and we’ve had two years to see who you are, and this contract is our way of saying ‘We accept you as part of our family; now it’s time for you to accept us.’”

Your signature was your acceptance, and it committed you to serve the next eight years of your life as an Army officer.

I had passed all the preliminary tests and even some of the advanced ones, including a particularly grueling weekend survivor training session where you were literally required to walk into the woods on a Friday afternoon without any gear, live off the land, and find your way to the endpoint by Sunday.

You were never out of their sight, but it sure felt like it, and after 60 hours in the woods you don’t come out quite like you went in. It changes you, and in a good way.

I have never been on the fence with any decision in my life like I was this one, and to this day I’ve always felt like I wished I had signed that contract.

Fast-forward to 1986 and I was 26 years-old when the movie “Top Gun” came out. I thought, “Now why didn’t it occur to me that flying a jet was the dream I always had and what would prevent me from doing it now?”

The next day I went down to the recruiting station and signed up for the Air Force. I had a college degree, scored high on their tests, and past the physical. I was on my way.

Until my eyes disqualified me from consideration.

I’ve been near-sighted since the fifth grade, and the condition was severe enough to disqualify me from pilot school.

They did offer me acceptance into the naval intercept officer program, a fancy term for the job of pilot’s navigator. If you remember the movie, it was Goose who had that job for Maverick the pilot, played by Tom Cruise.

Of course, Goose died in the movie due to the recklessness of Maverick, the pilot.

I passed on the offer.

So, 35 years later my roommate and I still keep in touch. He retired as a full-bird Colonel, works for the U.S. State Department now, and has either been deployed or stationed in nearly every continent on earth. You would be hard-pressed to name someone who’s seen more of the world than my college roommate.

Outside of those four years in college, I’ve spent my entire life here in Martinsville. As Lewis Grizzard would say, “I was born here, I’ve lived nearly my whole life here, and by God, I intend to die here.”

My perspective on life now is not as broad as the vision I had of myself when I was 26, but I’ve come to not only accept it, but I’m good with it.

My life’s experiences are all pretty close to home, and it has given or maybe caused me to have a really biased view of pretty much everything.

Life just doesn’t seem important until I relate it to my hometown. If it’s not relevant here, then it’s not relevant to me.

Whenever I’m out of town, I always consider the relevance of what I see or what I learn to us.

You are my family, and I am grateful to be part of yours.

Martinsville is my home and each and every one of you is important to me.

This might sound cliché and probably is, but I don’t care. It’s the truth.

I’m very proud of getting up every morning and going out to meet the day and come back and share with you what is important to you and me here in our hometown.

I’m good with that, and I hope it is of value to you.

You give meaning to my life and I hope, in some small way, I give meaning to yours.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

